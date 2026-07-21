Expecting.Ai Launches the Largest Chinese-Language Surrogate Database for Intended Parents Seeking U.S. Surrogacy

New Chinese-language database gives parents from China access to hundreds of U.S. surrogate, while expanding international reach for partner surrogacy agencies

With hundreds of ready-to-match surrogate profiles now available in Chinese, parents from Chinese-speaking families can review their options clearly and take the next step with greater confidence” — Nadav Raanan, CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expecting .Ai, a digital platform for surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, and fertility services, announced today the launch of the largest Chinese-language surrogate database designed for intended parents seeking U.S. surrogacy options. At launch, the database includes hundreds of ready-to-match surrogate profiles from vetted U.S. surrogacy agencies across the country.The new Chinese-language database allows intended parents from China and Chinese-speaking families worldwide to review U.S. surrogate profiles, understand key profile details, and inquire about specific surrogates directly through the Expecting.Ai platform.For many international intended parents, language is one of the first barriers in the surrogacy journey. Surrogate profiles often include important details about a candidate's background, pregnancy history, preferences, location, experience, and agency representation. When this information is only available in English, Chinese-speaking intended parents may find it more difficult to compare options and make informed decisions.The launch comes as Chinese intended parents continue to represent one of the most significant international audiences for U.S. gestational surrogacy. A 2024 study published in Fertility and Sterility analyzing U.S. gestational carrier embryo-transfer cycles from 2014 to 2020 found that international intended parents accounted for 32% of such cycles. Among international intended parents, China was the largest country of origin, representing 41.7%, followed by France and Spain."Surrogacy is already a complex and emotional journey, and language should not be an additional barrier," said Nadav Raanan , CEO of Expecting.Ai. "With hundreds of ready-to-match surrogate profiles now available in Chinese, intended parents from China and Chinese-speaking families can review their options clearly and take the next step with greater confidence."All surrogacy journeys facilitated through the platform take place in the United States, managed by licensed U.S. agencies and providers operating under the legal frameworks of the states in which surrogacy is permitted. Expecting.Ai works exclusively with vetted U.S. agencies, and every journey follows established U.S. legal, medical, and ethical standards.In addition to supporting intended parents, the new Chinese-language database creates meaningful value for U.S. surrogacy agencies that list profiles on Expecting.Ai. By making surrogate profiles easier to discover and understand in Chinese, Expecting.Ai helps partner agencies increase their international visibility and reach a broader audience of intended parents without requiring agencies to build their own multilingual technology, translation systems, or international marketing channels."For agencies, this is not only about language access," added Raanan. "It is about international reach. Agencies work hard to recruit and support qualified surrogates, and Expecting.Ai helps bring those profiles in front of more intended parents around the world. Our goal is to create value for both sides of the journey: families looking for the right surrogate and agencies looking to expand their visibility in a responsible and scalable way.""We've been getting inquiries from Chinese intended parents for years, and every one of them meant translated PDFs, intermediaries, and weeks of back-and-forth just to explain a profile," said Jennifer, Program Manager at Surrogacy Experts. "Now they can read our surrogates' profiles themselves before they ever contact us. That changes the quality of the conversation from day one."Expecting.Ai works with a network of more than 200 vetted fertility providers, including U.S. surrogacy agencies, giving intended parents access to surrogate profiles in one centralized platform. Intended parents can browse profiles, review profile information, and submit inquiries directly. Agencies remain the professional providers responsible for managing their own surrogacy process, screening, matching, and case coordination.The Chinese-language launch is part of Expecting.Ai's broader mission to make the family-building process more accessible, transparent, and efficient for intended parents worldwide. By combining technology, centralized profile access, and multilingual support, Expecting.Ai is helping reduce friction in a process that has traditionally been fragmented and difficult to navigate.The Chinese-language surrogate database is now available at https://zh.expecting.ai for intended parents seeking U.S. surrogacy options.About Expecting.AiExpecting.Ai is a digital fertility platform helping intended parents navigate surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, and related fertility services. Working with a network of more than 200 vetted providers, the platform has supported the birth of hundreds of babies worldwide. Expecting.Ai brings together profiles and providers from across the fertility ecosystem, allowing intended parents to browse options, connect with vetted providers, and receive support throughout their family-building journey.

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