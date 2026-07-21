Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Visits Jožef Stefan Institute

On July 16, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan visited the Jožef Stefan Institute in Slovenia, where she exchanged views with Director Dr.Leon Cizelj on strengthening scientific and technological cooperation and exchanges between China and Slovenia.

Ambassador Kang spoke highly of the cooperation between the Jožef Stefan Institute and Chinese universities and research institutions in fields including artificial intelligence and advanced materials. She noted that China stands ready to continue upholding the principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win results, and deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Slovenian side.

Director Leon Cizelj outlined the Institute’s key research priorities and existing cooperation with Chinese partners, commending China’s remarkable achievements in scientific and technological innovation and expressing his willingness to further strengthen cooperation and exchanges with China.