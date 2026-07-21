Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Pays a Courtesy Call on Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos

On 17 July 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos.

Ambassador Yang said that the Chinese side attaches great importance to China-Cyprus relations, and firmly supports Cyprus in upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. As this year marks the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations and the 5th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Chinese side is ready to work with the Cypriot side to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and intensify multilateral coordination, so as to take the bilateral relationship to a new level.

Minister Kombos congratulated Ambassador Yang on assuming his new post. He said that Cyprus is a partner for China; it is resolutely committed to the one-China policy; and it is grateful for China’s consistent, firm support on the Cyprus problem. He expressed willingness to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side, and continue to play a constructive role in EU-China relations.