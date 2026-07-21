Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue Bids Farewell to Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Espen Barth Eide

On July 15, Ambassador Hou Yue bid farewell to H.E. Mr. Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Ambassador Hou thanked H.E. Mr. Eide and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their strong support to her personally as well as to the Embassy's work. She noted that, with the joint efforts of both sides, political mutual trust between China and Norway has been continuously enhanced, the Green Transition Dialogue has yielded fruitful results, and the two countries have maintained close communication on international and regional affairs, making bilateral relations more resilient and robust. China looks forward to working with the Norwegian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and continue to enrich the bilateral relations.

H.E. Mr. Eide highly appreciated Ambassador Hou's contributions to deepening China-Norway relations, stating that despite international turbulence, bilateral relations have maintained a sound development momentum. The Norwegian side stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in all fields, actively address global challenges such as climate change, and jointly contribute to world peace and human well-being.