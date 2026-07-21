Chinese Embassy in Gambia Holds China-Gambia Bantaba on Women’s Empowerment

On July 17, the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia hosted a China-Gambia Bantaba themed on women’s empowerment. H.E. Ambassador Liu Jin together with Hon. Fatou S. Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare and Amb. Habib T.B. Jarra, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, exchanged views with Gambian women delegates who had recently returned from exchange programs in China, celebrating China-Gambia friendship and discussing women's empowerment. Female representatives from the Confucius Institute at the University of The Gambia, and the Chinese Medical Team also attended the event.

H.E. Ambassador Liu Jin highlighted the remarkable achievements of China’s cause for women’s development. He stated that China has always actively promoted the global advancement of women, upholding the core spirit of the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action. China is committed to deepen international cooperation and has invited multiple groups from women's organizations of The Gambia to visit China for exchanges this year. The Embassy stands ready to strengthen experience sharing and mutual learning with the Gambian side to jointly write a new chapter for women’s development in both countries.

The Gambian side expressed appreciation for China's strong support, shared their experiences and insights from their visits to China, and expressed their hope to further strengthen exchanges. They stated that they would actively apply what they learned and observed in China to boost the development of women's causes in The Gambia, while further consolidating the deep friendship between the two nations.