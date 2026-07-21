Chinese Consul General in Gothenburg Yang Peidong Attends 2026 Gothia Cup Girls 12 Final

On July 18, 2026, Chinese Consul General in Gothenburg Yang Peidong attended the 2026 Gothia Cup Girls 12 final and visited the Chinese team post-match. In this year's tournament, the two teams from the Chinese mainland finished as the runner-up in the Girls 12 division and a top-64 finalist in the Boys 12 division, respectively, meanwhile, the Hong Kong, China team won the group championship in the Special Olympics category.

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