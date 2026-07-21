Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Attends the Closing Ceremony of the Chinese Language Training Course for the Maldives Customs Service

On July 14, Ambassador Kong Xianhua attended the closing ceremony of the Chinese language training course for the Maldives Customs Service. Officials and trainee representatives from the Maldives Customs Service, representatives from Villa College and the Chinese Language Center at Villa College were also present. The closing ceremony featured a video presentation showcasing the Maldives Customs Service trainees' real-life Chinese conversations, demonstrating their learning outcomes.

Ambassador Kong pointed out that in recent years, economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and the Maldives have become increasingly close. Currently, China is not only the Maldives' largest source of imports and tourists, but also its trustworthy comprehensive strategic partner. This language training course has effectively improved the Chinese language skills of Maldivian customs staff. He hoped that the trainees would use language as a bond to actively practice the friendship between China and the Maldives.

The Maldives Customs Service expresses its sincere gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for providing this valuable training opportunity and stated that it will continue to provide better services to facilitate customs clearance and personnel exchanges between China and the Maldives, and take concrete actions to promote the deepening and solidification of friendly relations between China and the Maldives.