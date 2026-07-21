Kenya’s trade corridors open East Africa’s healthcare market to new business as WHX returns to Nairobi in September

WHX in Nairobi will take place from 16-18 September 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and marks the 10th edition of the show

WHX in Nairobi is where East Africa’s healthcare ecosystem comes together to do business” — Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director - Healthcare, inD

NAIROBI, KENYA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● The 2026 edition to welcome more than 5,500 attendees and over 200 exhibitors from 30+ countries, with 22% exhibitor growth and 81% expansion in show floor space● Kenya is strengthening its position as East Africa’s healthcare distribution hub as trade corridors and cross-border supply chains become more connected● Recent market forecasts point to a growing East African healthcare opportunity, with the region’s hospitals market projected at USD 9.25 billion in 2025 and pharmaceuticals at USD 2.39 billion , underscoring the scale of commercial activity across care delivery and supply chainsEast Africa’s healthcare market is expanding, with the region’s health and wellness market reaching USD 16.8 billion in 2025 and projected to rise to USD 23.6 billion by 2034 , while population growth continues to support demand across the care continuum. Kenya's established logistics base and regional trade links deepen its role as a healthcare gateway for East Africa, but progress will depend on streamlined trade systems and closer regulatory alignment across the East African Community.Against this backdrop, WHX in Nairobi will return to Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 16 - 18 September 2026, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, hospital buyers, logistics providers and policymakers at the centre of East Africa's healthcare commerce.WHX is East Africa's most commercially focused healthcare event, connecting suppliers with the buyers, distributors, solution provider and decision-makers who drive the region's healthcare economy. Built around the priorities shaping healthcare across the region, the event is designed to help organisations access the right people, identify practical solutions and unlock new growth opportunities.As part of WHX’s Africa portfolio, including three key healthcare events in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg, WHX brings the healthcare ecosystem together in a single, commercially-focused environment designed to support stronger partnerships, smarter procurement, and more effective business connections across the continent.Now in its 10th edition, WHX - formerly known as Medic East Africa - is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, Kenya. The 2026 edition is expected to attract over 5,500 attendees, 40% of whom are international, and host over 200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries. It also anticipates recording 22% year-on-year exhibitor growth and a 4,500 sqm net show floor, representing an 81% year-on-year increase. The 2025 edition generated an estimated USD 84.19 million in business.“WHX in Nairobi is where East Africa’s healthcare ecosystem comes together to do business,” said Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director - Healthcare, inD. “As regional trade corridors strengthen and healthcare supply chains become more connected, Nairobi is increasingly the place where manufacturers, distributors, hospital groups and policymakers can build the partnerships that move products, improve access and shape the next phase of healthcare delivery across the region.”The event’s commercial momentum reflects a wider regional opportunity in healthcare procurement, distribution and technology adoption. East Africa’s medical devices market is forecast to continue growing, while the region remains heavily dependent on imports for essential health products and diagnostics. That import dependence makes procurement, logistics and distribution especially important, and positions Nairobi as the natural meeting point for suppliers looking to serve a connected East African market.World Bank data also underscores the scale of national health markets in the region, including Kenya's current health expenditure per capita and its share of GDP. In Kenya, health spending as a share of GDP was 5.76% in 2026, while health spending per capita was USD 327.76 in the same year . Taken together, these indicators show both the depth of demand and the room for further investment across the healthcare value chain.The 2026 edition of the WHX exhibition will feature eight product sectors: medical devices and equipment, disposables and consumer goods, orthopaedics and physiotherapy, imaging and diagnostics, healthcare general services, IT and digital health solutions, healthcare infrastructure, and laboratory technology and diagnostics. That breadth reflects a market where service delivery, technology transfer and reliable supply chains are all central to improving access and outcomes.Join WHX to drive healthcare advancement in Kenya and across the East African region. To find out more and be part of the future of healthcare in East Africa, register for WHX by visiting:● Registrations: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/nairobi/attend/registration-lp ● Book a stand: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/nairobi/exhibit/apply-for-a-stand ● Event information: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/nairobi

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