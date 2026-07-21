Router Market to Reach $35.47 Bn by 2031 Amid Rising 5G & AI-Driven Infrastructure, Reports Mordor Intelligence

The Router Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2026 to 2031, with North America holding the largest market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the router market is valued at USD 24.05 billion in 2026 and continues to expand as enterprises, telecom operators, cloud service providers, and consumers increasingly invest in high-performance routing infrastructure to support cloud computing, AI workloads, 5G deployment, edge computing, and next-generation wireless connectivity. Growing adoption of Wi-Fi 6/7 technologies, software-defined networking, and AI-powered network management is expected to accelerate Router Market growth over the forecast period.Router Market Key Growth FactorsRising Demand for High-Speed Broadband and Home NetworkingThe continued expansion of fiber broadband and gigabit internet services is increasing demand for advanced residential routers capable of delivering high-speed, low-latency wireless connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 technologies are enabling improved bandwidth, enhanced coverage, and seamless support for connected devices.Cloud Adoption and Enterprise Network ModernizationOrganizations are increasingly modernizing enterprise networks to support hybrid cloud environments, SD-WAN deployments, and secure remote connectivity. Advanced routers equipped with AI-driven traffic optimization, deep packet inspection, and integrated cybersecurity capabilities are becoming essential for business operations.5G and Edge Computing Drive Router InnovationRapid deployment of 5G infrastructure and multi-access edge computing (MEC) is creating strong demand for next-generation routers capable of supporting ultra-low latency applications, industrial automation, autonomous systems, and AI-powered network management. Cellular routers and edge-enabled routing platforms are expected to witness particularly strong adoption.Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "As enterprise networks evolve to support AI workloads, cloud-native applications, and increasingly distributed infrastructure, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, rigorous validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to help decision-makers evaluate technology trends, competitive dynamics, and long-term opportunities across the global router market."Router Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsFebruary 2026: Cisco Systems launched its Silicon One G300 AI networking chip together with a new AI-optimized router designed to improve data center traffic efficiency and accelerate AI networking workloads.February 2026: Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced new Juniper Networks PTX series routers, including the PTX12000 platform, delivering up to 49% greater power efficiency while supporting 800G and 1.6T networking for AI-ready infrastructure.Router Market Segmentation InsightsBy Router TypeWired RoutersWireless RoutersCellular RoutersBy Performance TierLow Throughput (<1 Gbps)Mid Throughput (1–10 Gbps)High Throughput (10–100 Gbps)Ultra-High Throughput (>100 Gbps)By End UserResidential/ConsumerIT and TelecomBFSIGovernment and DefenseManufacturingTransportation and LogisticsOther End UsersBy Sales ChannelOnline MarketplacesDirect SalesDistributors / Value-Added ResellersBy GeographyNorth America: United States, Canada, MexicoSouth America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South AmericaEurope: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of EuropeAsia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-PacificMiddle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle EastAfrica: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Rest of AfricaRouter Market Regional InsightsNorth America continues to dominate the market due to widespread adoption of cloud networking, AI-ready data centers, broadband expansion initiatives, and enterprise investments in secure networking infrastructure.Europe is witnessing increased deployment of energy-efficient routers, software-defined networking, and enterprise network modernization supported by sustainability regulations and digital transformation initiatives.Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding 5G infrastructure, smart city projects, industrial automation, cloud adoption, and increasing investments in AI-enabled networking technologies.The Router Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/router-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/router-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/router-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/router-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/router-market?utm_source=einpr Router Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the Router Market as moderately concentrated, with competition centered on high-performance networking hardware, AI-powered network management, cloud-native routing, integrated cybersecurity, software-defined networking, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Leading vendors continue investing in AI-enabled network automation, Wi-Fi 7 technologies, edge computing capabilities, and high-capacity routing platforms to strengthen their competitive positions across enterprise, telecom, cloud, and industrial networking markets.Router Market Key CompaniesCisco Systems Inc.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.Nokia CorporationHewlett Packard Enterprise CompanyArista Networks Inc.Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceThe Network Router Market is projected to grow from USD 19.94 billion in 2026 to USD 29.68 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rising enterprise network modernization, increasing cloud adoption, expansion of AI-ready data centers, growing SD-WAN deployments, and demand for secure, high-performance routing infrastructure.4G/5G Cellular Router MarketThe 4G/5G Cellular Router Market is expected to grow from USD 17.43 billion in 2026 to USD 34.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.53% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rapid 5G deployment, increasing industrial IoT adoption, expanding private wireless networks, smart city initiatives, and rising demand for reliable high-speed wireless connectivity.The Service Provider Router Market is projected to grow from USD 14.7 billion in 2026 to USD 21.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by expanding broadband infrastructure, increasing telecom network upgrades, rising cloud traffic, growing 5G deployments, and investments in high-capacity carrier routing solutions.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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