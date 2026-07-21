Coherent Market Insights to Launch India's Process & Factory Automation Market Insights at Automation Expo 2026

India's Process and Factory Automation Market

Co-branded report will be unveiled at Asia's largest industrial automation event, running 22–25 July 2026 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai

Co-branded report will be unveiled at Asia's largest industrial automation event, running 22–25 July 2026 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai” — CMI

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai, India, July, 2026 -- Coherent Market Insights today announced its role as the official Knowledge Partner for Automation Expo 2026 , one of Asia's largest showcases for industrial automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing technologies. The event will take place from 22–25 July 2026 at Hall 2, 3 & 6, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, Mumbai.Now in its 19th edition, Automation Expo is organized by IED Communications Ltd. and is positioned as India's largest and most influential automation event, expected to draw more than 65,000 visitors and over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing more than 40,000 products spanning factory automation, process automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, IIoT, machine vision, cybersecurity, and related fields. This year’s theme, "The Shape of Things to Come," focuses on digital and AI-led transformation, sustainability in automation, cybersecurity in smart factories, and scalable solutions for global competitiveness — themes that closely mirror the scope of the report Coherent Market Insights will be contributing.As Knowledge Partner, Coherent Market Insights will release a co-branded Industry Insights Report titled "India Process and Factory Automation Market." The report is designed to give exhibitors, visitors, and other industry stakeholders a structured view of one of India's fastest-growing industrial segments. It covers:• A market size comparison between Industrial Automation and Process & Factory Automation• India's market outlook, including a 2025 baseline and a forecast horizon through 2033• Regional demand analysis across West, North, South, and East India• Global benchmarking and an assessment of India's competitive positioning• Industry 4.0 adoption trends, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation across sectors• Automation demand across automotive, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food processing, chemicals, metals, utilities, and other manufacturing verticals• Emerging opportunities in semiconductors, ATMP & OSAT facilities, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and hyperscale data centres• Strategic insights on export opportunities, market risks, growth drivers, and a roadmap through 2033The report arrives during a period of active structural change in Indian manufacturing. Government-led initiatives such as Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and the India Semiconductor Mission are reshaping investment patterns nationwide, while rising adoption of AI, robotics, PLCs, SCADA, DCS, and MES platforms is accelerating the shift toward smart, connected factories. Continued investment in digital manufacturing infrastructure and industrial decarbonisation is expected to further shape demand for process and factory automation in the years ahead.The report will be made available to attendees and industry stakeholders during Automation Expo 2026 and is intended as a reference point for manufacturers, system integrators, technology providers, and policymakers evaluating opportunities within India's automation ecosystem.Automation Expo 2026 will also feature dedicated zones including the Robotics Zone, Machine Vision Zone, Quality Inspection Zone, Assembly Automation Zone, and Innovation & Startup Zone, along with co-located events such as the Control Room Conference and an OT Cybersecurity Workshop. Additional details, including visitor registration, are available at www.automationindiaexpo.com About Automation ExpoAutomation Expo, organized by IED Communications Ltd., is India's largest industrial automation, robotics, and smart technology exhibition. Now in its 19th edition, the event brings together global exhibitors, industry leaders, and decision-makers to showcase innovation across factory automation, process automation, robotics, AI, IIoT, and Industry 4.0 technologies.About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries.For business inquiries, contact: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.