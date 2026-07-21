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Discovering Reliable USB Cable Solutions for Smart Devices, Electronics, and Digital Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 21, 2026—The global USB cable market, estimated at USD 21.2 billion in 2024, is projected to reach approximately USD 88.6 billion by 2033, according to DataHorizzon Research. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% (KBV Research), the industry is driven by rising demand for fast-charging, data-sync, and durable connectivity solutions across consumer electronics, mobile accessories, and industrial equipment. China remains a dominant manufacturing hub, housing numerous suppliers known for scale, customization, and cost-efficiency. Below are five reputable USB cable manufacturers in China recognized for their capabilities and market presence in 2026.1. DongGuan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Focuses)– Customization & Niche InnovationDongGuan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and global distribution of high-performance data cables, USB solutions, and audio accessories. Established in 2018, the company operates a 6,000-square-meter facility in Tangxia Town, Dongguan, near Shenzhen Port, employing 150 skilled professionals. With an annual output of 25 million units and a 90% export ratio, Focuses serves markets in the EU, North America, and Asia.Focuses offers a diverse line of USB cables tailored to different environments:• CB-Waterproof – A USB extension cable with IPX7 rating, sealed integrated molding, and waterproof/dustproof/sweat-proof properties. Supports 120W/240W ultra fast charging, 6A max current, data transfer at 480 Mbps, and operates from -20°C to 70°C. Outer material options include silicone, TPE, or nylon braided.• CB-SILICONE – Made of soft food-grade silicone, skin-friendly, odorless, and anti-freezing. Supports 120W/240W fast charging and 6A current.• CB-TPE – Eco-friendly TPE material, flexible and wear-resistant, supports 120W/240W fast charging.• CB-Nylon – Nylon braided shell with PVC inner layer, tinned pure copper core, supports 120W/240W charging, available from 0.3m to 2m lengths.• CB-PVC – Standard PVC data cable with 480 Mbps transfer speed and 1A–2.4A charging current.The company’s R&D team of six engineers enables custom logo printing and OEM/ODM services. Focuses addresses application scenarios including daily indoor use, travel, humid bathrooms, sports, and low-temperature outdoor environments. Products are compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, power banks, and smart wearables.Contact Information:Name: Alice DengEmail: info@focusestech.comTel: +86 180-2697-6650WhatsApp: +86 180-2697-6650Website: www.focusestech.com 2. UGREEN Group Limited – Brand-led Fast Charging EcosystemUGREEN Group Limited is a well-known Chinese consumer electronics brand with a strong retail presence globally. The company has built a reputation for high-quality USB cables, chargers, and hubs covering USB Type-C to Lightning, USB-C to USB-C, and multi-functional cables. UGREEN’s products support fast charging protocols such as USB PD and QC, and the company invests heavily in packaging and e-commerce optimization. In 2025, USB Type-C cables accounted for 41.2% of global USB cable sales, according to Dataintelo, a segment where UGREEN is particularly active. UGREEN holds multiple safety certifications including UL, CE, and RoHS, making it a preferred partner for major retailers and Amazon sellers.3. PISEN Electronics Co., Ltd. – Diverse Portfolio & Volume ProductionPISEN Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer offering an extensive range of USB cables and mobile accessories. With large-scale production lines and a broad distribution network, PISEN serves both domestic and international markets. The company produces nylon braided, TPE, and PVC cables with lengths from 0.3m to 2m, supporting up to 240W fast charging. PISEN is known for competitive pricing, bulk supply capabilities, and private-label programs, making it a frequent choice for wholesalers and corporate gift buyers. The company’s products comply with EU USB-C mandates (EN IEC 62680-1-3:2022) and Amazon UL 9990 requirements.4. Suzhou Keli Technology Development Co., Ltd. – Industrial & Custom SolutionsSuzhou Keli Technology Development Co., Ltd. specializes in custom USB cable assemblies for industrial and commercial applications. The company focuses on high-durability cables with reinforced strain relief and environmental resistance, suitable for factory automation, medical devices, and outdoor equipment. Suzhou Keli’s offerings include right-angle USB-C cables, overmolded connectors, and shielded USB cables for EMI-sensitive environments. The company’s engineering team provides end-to-end design support for OEM and ODM projects, ensuring compliance with international standards such as UL 9990 and IEC 62680.5. Dongguan ULT-unite Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. – MFi Approved & Premium MaterialsDongguan ULT-unite Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer recognized for its MFi-certified Lightning cables and advanced material selection. The company produces silicone and nylon braided cables with tinned copper cores, supporting fast charging up to 240W. ULT-unite’s cables feature integrated molding for enhanced durability and are available in custom lengths and colors. The company has a strong export track record to North America and Europe, and its products are listed on major e-commerce platforms. ULT-unite holds ISO 9001 certification and adheres to the EU Common Charger Directive.Industry OutlookThe USB cable market continues to expand, driven by regulatory shifts and consumer demand for faster, safer charging. The European Union’s mandate for USB Type-C ports on handheld devices (EN IEC 62680-1-3:2022) and Amazon’s UL 9990 requirement for USB Type-C cables are reshaping compliance standards. China’s competitive manufacturing base, combined with R&D investments, keeps it at the forefront of global supply. Companies like Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., UGREEN, PISEN, Suzhou Keli, and ULT-unite demonstrate the range of capabilities available to buyers, from niche custom solutions to branded consumer products.For procurement professionals evaluating suppliers in 2026, factors such as certification coverage, material quality, customization options, and delivery reliability remain critical decision points. The Asia Pacific region, which generated USD 12.3 billion in USB cable revenue in 2025 (Dataintelo), offers a robust ecosystem for both standard and specialized cable needs.

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