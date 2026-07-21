Scalo named in ITwiz Best100 for the fifth consecutive year

Scalo logo

Appearing in this ranking for the fifth year running shows we've built something durable, and that clients keep choosing to come back.” — Grzegorz Witkowski, Head of Marketing, Scalo

WROCLAW, POLAND, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo has been included in the ITwiz Best100 ranking for the fifth year running. The latest edition of the report covers the 2025 financial year and places the company in six general categories and seven sector-specific ones.About the rankingITwiz Best100 is the most comprehensive annual review of the Polish IT market. It ranks companies across multiple categories – from total and net revenue to export performance, service lines and vertical-sector expertise – on the basis of financial data reported by the companies themselves. Because it combines market-wide statistics with verified company results, the report is widely used as a reference point by industry analysts, investors and buyers of IT services in Poland. Repeated inclusion indicates sustained scale and continuity of operations.Polish IT market growthAccording to IDC Poland data cited in the report, the Polish IT market reached USD 25.2 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 12% year on year. IDC forecasts further expansion of approximately 5% in 2026, to USD 26.44 billion, driven primarily by continued growth in IT services.Scalo's placementsIn the general categories, Scalo was ranked:• 5th – Firms with the Highest Revenue from Outsourcing in Poland• 52nd – IT Companies with the Highest Net Revenue• 52nd – Largest IT Companies with Polish Capital Selling Their Own Products and Services• 58th – Largest Exporters of IT Products and Services• 79th – Firms with the Highest Revenues from IT Services in Poland• 137th – IT Companies in PolandIn the sector-specific categories, the company placed 13th in media, 18th in banking, 20th in finance, 22nd in transport and logistics, 27th in energy , 37th in industry and 39th in retail.“The Polish IT market grew by more than 12% last year, and competition grew with it. Appearing in this ranking for the fifth year running shows we've built something durable, and that clients keep choosing to come back.” – commented Grzegorz Witkowski, Head of Marketing at Scalo.The company's position among outsourcing providers, where it has consistently ranked high, and its placements in the media, banking and finance sectors represent its strongest results. Its rankings in the energy and transport and logistics categories reflect a growing share of work in EV charging infrastructure, energy management systems, complex data platforms and large-scale integration software.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions to help organizations achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in custom software development, data management, AI consulting, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.