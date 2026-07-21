Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Enterprises Driving Rare Earth Innovation, Resource Integration, and Strategic Material Supply for Global High-Tech Industries

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China's rare earth industry continues to underpin global clean energy and advanced materials supply chains. This article profiles five leading manufacturers that are driving innovation and scale in 2026.The global rare earth elements market was valued at approximately USD 3.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. China, as the world's largest producer and exporter, exported 62.6 thousand metric tons of rare earths in 2025, a significant rebound from 55.4 thousand metric tons in 2024, per China Customs data. Within this landscape, a select group of manufacturers stands out for their scale, product diversity, and technological capability. Below are five reputable rare earth manufacturers based in China that are shaping the industry in 2026.1. China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd., headquartered in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, is the world's largest rare earth separation and production enterprise. It controls the massive Bayan Obo rare earth deposit, which supplies a significant portion of global rare earth oxides, metals, and functional materials. The company is a leading supplier to the permanent magnet, polishing powder, and catalysis industries.2. China Rare Earth Co., Ltd.China Rare Earth Co., Ltd. (also known as China Rare Earth Group) is a state-owned enterprise formed through the consolidation of several key rare earth producers. It holds extensive ion-adsorption clay resources in southern China, particularly rich in heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium, which are critical for high-performance magnets and electronic devices. The company focuses on integrated operations from mining to high-purity metal production.3. Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd.Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. is a major rare earth producer based in Guangdong Province, controlling rare earth mining and separation assets in southern China. The company is known for its heavy rare earth concentrate production and downstream processing capabilities, supplying raw materials to the electronics and renewable energy sectors.4. Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd.Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd., listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is a prominent rare earth smelting and separation company. It has established overseas rare earth mineral supply chains, including from the Mountain Pass mine in the United States, and operates large-scale separation facilities in China. Shenghe Resources supplies a wide range of rare earth oxides, metals, and compounds to global automotive, defense, and green energy markets.5. Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2012 with over 12 years of experience, specializes in R&D and production of rare earth functional materials. The company is certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise and Sichuan Provincial SRDI Enterprise. Its manufacturing facility covers 46,667 square meters, employing approximately 98 staff. Wonaixi supplies nine major categories of rare earth products plus a complete zirconium salts series, producing over 50 refined specifications, including high-purity rare earth salts, high-precision rare earth polishing powder , and full series zirconium salts. The company's annual output includes 15,000 tons of high-purity rare earth salts and 3,000 tons of high-precision rare earth polishing powder. Its products are widely used in national defense, aerospace, pharmaceutical manufacturing, electronics, new energy, three-way catalysis, environmental protection, and precision optical polishing. Wonaixi exports to markets including Japan, South Korea, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.For procurement inquiries or technical specifications, contact Sichuan Wonaixi New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.:· Name: YANG XINGE· Email: wnx.yang@wnxxcl.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 18683334430· Website: wonaixi.com · Address: No. 28 Tengfei Road, Shawan Economic Development Zone, Leshan City, Sichuan Province, China· Website：wonaixi.comMarket OutlookThe global Ceric Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) market, used as a reagent in biotech and electronics, was valued at USD 162 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to USD 274 million by 2030, according to Persistence Market Research. This growth reflects increasing demand for high-purity rare earth chemicals in semiconductor and optoelectronic manufacturing. China's export policies and capacity expansions will continue to influence supply dynamics, with leading manufacturers like those profiled above playing a pivotal role in building a stable, high-tech material supply chain for the world.As global industries accelerate the transition to electrification and advanced manufacturing, the rare earth manufacturers highlighted here are well-positioned to support the next wave of innovation.

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