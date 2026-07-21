Oktopost Named in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost, the B2B social media management platform, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening.For Oktopost, the recognition represents an important step in the company's journey and reflects more than a decade of focus on helping enterprise B2B marketing teams manage social media in a way that supports measurable business outcomes.Built for the way B2B organizations market, sell, and growEnterprise B2B marketing is fundamentally different from consumer marketing. Buying decisions involve multiple stakeholders, sales cycles often extend over months, and marketing teams are increasingly expected to demonstrate commercial impact alongside engagement metrics.Success requires more than publishing content. Enterprise organizations need to connect social media activity to business outcomes, operate within governance and compliance requirements, and provide employees with the confidence to participate in social media as trusted advisors.Since the company was founded, Oktopost has remained focused on helping enterprise B2B organizations address those challenges.By bringing together social media management, employee advocacy, social listening, analytics, and native integrations with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms, Oktopost helps marketing teams understand the contribution social media makes throughout the customer journey.A long-term commitment to enterprise B2B marketingWe founded Oktopost because we believed enterprise B2B marketing teams deserved technology built specifically for the way they market, sell, and grow.More than a decade later, that belief continues to guide every decision we make. What means the most to me is the trust our customers have placed in us over the years. They've challenged us, shared honest feedback, and helped shape the platform we've built together. On behalf of everyone at Oktopost, I'd like to thank every customer who's been part of our journey. We're incredibly excited about what comes next," said Daniel Kushner, CEO and Co-Founder of Oktopost.David Hall, Head of Digital Marketing Transformation, Schroders said: "Managing social media at enterprise scale requires far more than publishing content. It demands governance, measurement, and the ability to understand how social contributes to broader business objectives. Oktopost has helped us build that foundation, giving our teams greater confidence and consistency in how we manage social media. I feel that this recognition comes at a time when enterprise organizations increasingly require platforms designed to meet those needs."Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening, Claudia Ratterman, Karen Lee, Tia Zervas, 6th July 2026.GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by enterprise B2B organizations worldwide, Oktopost provides an integrated suite for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy in a single platform. By linking social engagement to CRM and marketing automation platforms, Oktopost helps organizations demonstrate the business impact of social media across the customer journey.For more information, visit www.oktopost.com/gartner-lp/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.