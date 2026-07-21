Kane Thatcher to Appear on America’s Best Builders TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kane Thatcher, founder of Ridge Pointe Builders, LLC, specializing in ground-up construction and excavation services, is set to appear on America’s Best Builders TV, where he will share insights on construction leadership, business growth, and building sustainable companies.America's Best Builders TV is a cinematic business docuseries that shines a spotlight on the blue-collar founders and operators powering the real economy. These are the contractors, tradespeople, manufacturers, and business owners who built their companies through hard work, leadership, and relentless execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful operator, revealing how they turned skills, grit, and determination into thriving businesses that employ teams, serve communities, and stand the test of time.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Thatcher will explore the lessons learned from scaling a construction business, overcoming setbacks, balancing growth with disciplined decision-making, and building a company rooted in quality, integrity, and faith.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Best Builders TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Kane’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.americasbestbuilderstv.com/kane-thatcher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.