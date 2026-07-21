Astala Luna Offers Customisable Bundles Featuring Carry All Vanity and Travel Essentials

Astala Luna - Logo Makeup Bags in Australia

Astala Luna is making everyday organisation easier with customisable bundles that bring beauty travel and carry all essentials together with 15% savings.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atala Luna, one of Australia’s Most Loved Multi-use Carry All Bags, has announced its customisable Bundle and Save collection, bringing together carry all, vanity, travel, study, and everyday organisation essentials with 15% savings across selected sets.Launched in 2021, Astala Luna was created to answer a clear need for bags that were cute, roomy, washable, and plastic-free. The brand describes itself as the original maker of personalised makeup bag and carry-all bags designed to fit anything and everything, while also expanding into everyday essentials such as wallets, pencil cases, totes, and swim.The latest bundle collection gives customers a way to shop multiple Astala Luna essentials in one purchase while saving across popular combinations. The brand’s makeup bags in Australia are ideal for home, work, gym, and travel. The range offers styles designed for more than one use.“Customers have always used Astala Luna pieces in ways that go beyond a single category,” said Chiara Luna, designer and founder of Astala Luna. “They use them for beauty routines, travel documents, hair tools, chargers, stationery, baby items, and everyday organisation. The bundle collection was designed to make it easier to build a practical set that suits real routines, while giving customers meaningful savings.”For shoppers wanting to buy makeup bag with more versatility, the bundles combine pieces across categories, including carry all bags, vanity cases, hair tool bags, pouches, toiletry bags, and travel bags. The result is a flexible product mix for customers who want organisation solutions that can be used daily and packed easily for weekends, holidays, and gifting.Key features of the collection include:• Fully customisable bundle options.• 15% savings across bundle purchases.• Carry all, vanity, hair tool, and travel-focused combinations.• Study and everyday organisation options.• Gift-ready bundles for bridesmaids, birthdays, and special occasions.• Multi-use designs suited to makeup, skincare, tech, stationery, and travel accessories.Astala Luna’s makeup bag online are made with a focus on locally designed prints and everyday functionality. Their bags are washable and suitable for multi-use.“The idea behind Astala Luna has always been to create beautiful pieces that still make everyday life easier,” Luna said. “When I started the brand from a small storage unit in Fremantle, I wanted bags that felt fun but also solved a real problem. These bundles continue that original purpose by helping customers choose pieces that work together, whether they are packing for travel, organising a bathroom shelf, or preparing a thoughtful gift.”Astala Luna ships their cute makeup bag within Australia in one to three business days before dispatch. Regular orders are delivered between two and eight business days after dispatch, and express shipping is usually delivered between one and four business days after dispatch. Orders are sent with 100% compostable mailers.The brand’s refund policy states that change-of-mind returns on cosmetic bags are accepted within 30 days of receiving an order in exchange for a credit note, provided items meet the required condition guidelines.About Company:Astala Luna is a Perth-based Australian brand founded by designer Chiara Luna in November 2021. The brand is known for offering locally designed, washable, plastic-free carry-all bags. Visit https://astalaluna.com.au/ ###

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