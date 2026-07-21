Chery Group H1 Exports Top 940,000 Units as iCAUR Accelerates Global Footprint Expansion

WUHU, CHINA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chery Group has released a strong set of results for the first half of the year. From January to June, cumulative sales reached 1,357,533 vehicles, setting a new all-time high. The NEV (new energy vehicle) sales for the period totaled 475,238 units, up 32.3% year-on-year, with monthly volumes exceeding 100,000 units for three consecutive months. On the export front, Chery Group delivered 943,817 vehicles to overseas markets in H1, a 71.5% increase over the same period last year—marking a new milestone for China's auto industry as the first time "over 900,000 units" have been exported in a single half-year. Behind this mid-year scorecard of rapid electrification and high-quality global expansion stands iCAUR, Chery Group's strategic NEV brand. Powered by the V27 and V23 dual-model lineup, iCAUR has made steady contributions to sales growth while staying true to its mission of "building classic cars for the new energy era," achieving breakthroughs that span product innovation and ecosystem development on a global scale.



Product Breakthroughs: V27 Enters the Market as V23 Claims Multiple Awards

The V27, iCAUR's first global flagship model equipped with the Golden REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) system, moved swiftly into production early in 2026. In January, it rolled off the line at Chery's Wuhu Super Factory; in February, it made its world debut in Dubai, quickly emerging as one of the most anticipated new-energy boxy SUVs in the Middle East and Gulf region. The right-hand-drive version made its first appearance at the Auto China in April, laying the groundwork for market entry into Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Meanwhile, iCAUR's first battery electric boxy SUV, the V23, continued to build momentum in global markets. At its debut during the Indonesia International Motor Show in February, it picked up three awards. In Thailand, it took home "Best Compact Electric SUV" and "Best Boxy Design Award" at the 2026 Car of the Year awards. In March, the V23 topped the midsize battery electric SUV segment in the J. D. Power’s China NEV Product Appeal Index. Its seamless blend of classic design and modern functionality also earned it the Red Dot Award: Design Concept — an accolade often likened to the Oscars of the design world.

Global Expansion: Gearing Up for High-Regulation European Markets

iCAUR's sales network now spans more than 40 countries and regions across the globe. The Middle East emerged as a key growth area in the first half, with a series of local test-drive events—including the "Edge of the World" off-road drive in Riyadh and intercity highway drives in Jeddah—helping the V27 quickly gain a firm foothold in the region's new-energy boxy SUV segment. In June, new showrooms opened in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Qatar, further strengthening the brand's sales and service network.

In Southeast Asia, the V23 consistently topped Thailand's boxy SUV sales charts and became Hong Kong's best-selling vehicle across all segments and powertrains in June. In May, the V23 launched in South Africa, generating over 300 orders in its first month. Looking ahead, iCAUR has confirmed plans to introduce the V27 to European markets with high regulatory standards within the year, continuing to broaden its global reach.

Technology Foundation: Golden REEV and i-AWD at the Core

Behind iCAUR's ongoing product innovation and market expansion lies a robust new-energy technology framework. The V27 is powered by the Golden REEV system, featuring a 1.5T range-extender engine with a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5%. With 1 liter of fuel generating 3.71 kWh of electricity, the system delivers over 150 km of battery electric range and a total combined range surpassing 1,000 km. During the "Golden REEV Classic Journey" long-distance test drive in April, the V27 traveled 160 km from Hefei to Wuhu, navigating city roads, intercity highways, and campsite V2L scenarios—giving global test drivers firsthand experience of its long-haul capability and daily efficiency.

Complementing the Golden REEV system is the i-AWD (intelligent all-wheel-drive) system, which was put through its paces at the Wuhu Longshan Off-Road Base. Tackling wave roads, steep humps, muddy slopes, and water crossings, the electric AWD demonstrated responsive performance across varied terrain. With intelligent torque distribution and 8+X driving modes, it delivers confident handling whether in urban commutes or off-road adventures.

Ecosystem Engagement: From Vehicle Sales to Lifestyle Co-Creation

Another highlight of the first half was the deepening connection between iCAUR and its users. The Global Partner Summit held in late April brought together dealers, user representatives, and media professionals from around the world. Running alongside the Summit, the “OneClassicMillionStories” International Design Competition received more than 200 submissions and generated over 200 million online views. The AiMOGA robots, powered by Chery Group's latest AI technologies, have also been integrated into the iCAUR ecosystem, adding a tangible touch of tech-forward interactivity to the brand experience. In June, the "Ride to Cheer" global campaign was officially launched, blending football culture with sustainable mobility through a series of online and offline events across multiple countries. At the same time, iCAUR is building a global i-CLUB user community, aiming to cultivate a lasting relationship with its users—one that, like classic design, endures beyond the moment.

Throughout the first half of the year, iCAUR has made steady progress across product, globalization, technology, and brand ecosystem — delivering on the strategic vision set by its parent company Chery Group for new-energy transformation. As the brand deepens its presence in markets including Europe and South Africa in the second half, iCAUR will continue to write the next chapter of "CLASSIC NEVER FADES," driven by classic design and intelligent technology.



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