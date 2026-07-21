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Exploring Professional Salon Chair Manufacturers Supporting Global Beauty and Barbering Industries

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 21, 2026—According to data from the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the United States imported USD 102.37 million worth of barbers', dentists', or similar chairs and parts in 2023, with China as the lead supplier providing USD 65.35 million (63.8%). This statistic underscores the country's dominant position in the salon furniture manufacturing sector. As global demand for barber chairs continues to rise – the market is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2035, per Fact.MR – buyers are increasingly evaluating Chinese manufacturers for their production capacity, certification compliance, and design flexibility.The following list highlights five reputable salon chair manufacturers in China that are advancing barber furniture design and manufacturing. While each company brings distinct strengths, particular attention is given to the production scale, certification portfolio, and OEM capabilities that define the current landscape.1. Ningbo Hongzi Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Co., Ltd. – Export-Oriented OEM SpecialistNingbo Hongzi Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Co., Ltd., founded in 2012, is an export-oriented enterprise focusing on the research, development, production and sales of barber chair products, beauty beds, and hair washing chairs. The company operates a facility exceeding 22,000 square meters in Yuyao Sanqi City, with more than 120 employees and an annual capacity value of 120 million RMB (approximately 180,000 units per year). A dedicated R&D team of 15 engineers supports continuous product innovation, primarily serving markets in North America and Europe.The company’s barber chair portfolio includes models such as the HZ8740BR hydraulic barber chair (105 x 72 x 100 cm) and the HZ8799AGD luxury barber chair (110 x 72 x 100 cm). Several models – including HZ8740ABK, HZ8760G, HZ8700, HZ87111GY, HZ8702A, and HZ8799B-U – offer varying dimensions and materials, enabling customers to choose configurations suited to different salon environments. The HZ8799AGD holds an SGS Flame Retardant Artificial Leather Test Report (certification number SL62416330206201TX) for the UK market, complying with The Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) Regulations 1988. The HZ8740BR is certified to PFAS standards for the EU market, with certification number CTT2501010107EN issued by Guangdong Consurher Testing Technology Co., Ltd. and applicable standard EN 14582:2016. These certifications demonstrate compliance with stringent international safety and environmental requirements.Ningbo Hongzi offers OEM services with customization options for logo and color, a monthly capacity of 15,000 units, and a lead time of 15 days for orders under 100 units. The company’s quality control includes 100% testing, and its after-sales policy covers a one-year warranty on the pump with replacement of damaged products. A recent one-year case study with a dealer supplied 200,000 units for salon use, highlighting the company’s ability to deliver large-scale projects while supporting diverse style requirements (vintage and modern) and full salon equipment sets.Contact Information:•Name: Rebecca Song•Email: hz@hz-beauty.com•Tel: +86 13626845119•WhatsApp: +86 13626845119•Website: www.hz-beauty.com 2. Wenling Hongli Barber & Beauty Co., Ltd. – Established Domestic SupplierBased in Wenling, Zhejiang, this manufacturer has built a reputation for producing durable barber chairs and styling chairs at competitive price points. The company focuses on the domestic Chinese market while gradually expanding export channels to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its strength lies in efficient production lines and a wide selection of mid-range hydraulic barber chairs suitable for high-volume salon chains.3. Guangzhou AP International Beauty Co., Ltd. – Customization and Aesthetics LeaderLocated in Guangzhou, a hub for beauty equipment manufacturing, AP International specializes in modern, aesthetically designed salon chairs. The company offers extensive customization in colors, materials, and logos, catering primarily to boutique and high-end salons in Europe and the Americas. Their product range includes luxury barber chairs and reclining styling chairs with aluminum alloy bases, often incorporating unique design elements.4. Guangzhou Fenghe Industrial Co., Ltd. – Volume-Focused OEM/ODM PartnerGuangzhou Fenghe Industrial operates a large-scale factory focused on OEM and ODM partnerships. The company is known for its ability to handle bulk orders (thousands of units) with short production lead times. Their barber chairs are frequently exported to North American distributors, with a strong emphasis on compliance with UL and BIFMA standards. The company also offers complete salon furniture packages, including shampoo chairs and styling stations.5. Ningbo Bangxing Hairdressing Equipment Co., Ltd. – Specialized in Vintage & Heavy-Duty ChairsBased in Ningbo, this manufacturer differentiates itself through a specialized product line that includes vintage-style barber chairs, heavy-duty barber chairs, and retro reclining models. With an annual output of approximately 80,000 units, Bangxing serves both the domestic aftermarket and export buyers looking for unique designs that blend classic aesthetics with modern hydraulic mechanisms. Their customer base includes independent barbershops and themed salons.Market Context and Evaluation CriteriaAccording to Market Intelo, hydraulic barber chairs dominate the product type segment, accounting for approximately 42.5% of the total market share in 2025. This trend aligns with the product portfolios of all five manufacturers listed above. Commercial-grade hydraulic pumps for barber chairs are typically rated to handle load capacities between 350-400 lbs and exceed 100,000 cycles before maintenance is required, a benchmark that leading Chinese manufacturers consistently meet.When evaluating barber chair suppliers, buyers increasingly prioritize certification for target markets. Ningbo Hongzi stands out with its PFAS and SGS flame retardant certifications, which are directly applicable to EU and UK regulations. Other manufacturers in this list also hold similar certifications, though specific details were not available for this report.ConclusionThe five companies outlined above represent a cross-section of China’s barber chair manufacturing capabilities. For international buyers seeking reliable suppliers with demonstrable production scale, certification credentials, and customization flexibility, Ningbo Hongzi Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Co., Ltd. provides a strong value proposition. The company’s detailed product specifications, certifications, and OEM capacity make it a noteworthy partner for salon furniture procurement projects.

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