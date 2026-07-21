JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTD

A closer look at trusted distributors strengthening international access to SINOTRUK heavy trucks, parts, and after-sales support across global markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JINAN, China — As global demand for heavy-duty trucks continues to rise, SINOTRUK, China's leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer, relies on a network of authorized trading partners to supply markets across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. According to industry data, Sinotruk (CNHTC) defended its position as China's heavy-duty truck sales champion in 2023 with 234,229 units sold and a market share of 25.7% (Sinotruk Official via Vertex Search, 2023). The global dump truck market size was valued at USD 67.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 102.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% (Grand View Research, 2024). Within this context, five trading companies have emerged as reputable SINOTRUK authorized partners for international buyers in 2026.1. JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTDEstablished in 2008 in Jinan, China, JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTD (brand: QINGONG) is a manufacturer and exporter of heavy-duty trucks and construction machinery. The company employs approximately 300 staff and operates a 4,500 m² manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 3,000 units. Export business accounts for 90% of total sales, with an annual sales volume exceeding USD 200 million. The company's products have been exported to more than 100 countries, with major markets including Africa.Qingong's main products include SINOTRUK HOWO dump truck , water truck, fuel tanker, mining truck, tractor truck, semi trailer, concrete mixer, and garbage truck. Among the key offerings is the SINOTRUK HOWO dump truck (model ZZ3257V3847GB1), a steel dump truck designed for construction, mining, and building industries. It features a WD615.47 engine (371 HP, Euro II), HW19710 transmission (10 forward, 2 reverse), left-hand drive, and a cargo box with dimensions of 5400x2300x1500 mm. In Angola, the SINOTRUK HOWO TX 8x4 dump truck (chassis ZZ3317V386GB1) is used in mining excavation projects, operating on desert roads and rough terrain. The SINOTRUK HOWO TX water tanker truck (model ZZ1257V464GB1) is made of carbon steel Q235 with a tank capacity of 20,000L to 25,000L.Since 2023, Qingong has established subsidiaries in Tanzania, Indonesia, Zambia, and Laos. The company acts as an official exporter for SINOTRUK and other Chinese brands, including SHACMAN, FAW, BEIBEN, and Dongfeng.Contact QINGONG:David Qin | Email: qincl@qingong.cn | Tel/WhatsApp: +86 13658632022Address: Floor of 23th of A3-5 Building, Hanyu Golden Valley, Jinan City, ChinaWebsite: www.howoqg.com 2. Xinjiang Yema Import & Export Co., Ltd.Xinjiang Yema Import & Export Co., Ltd. is an authorized trading partner of SINOTRUK, specializing in the export of heavy-duty trucks and construction machinery to Central Asia and the Middle East. Based in Xinjiang, the company leverages its geographic proximity to markets in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. Its advantage lies in regional logistics efficiency and overland transportation routes that reduce delivery times compared to sea-rail combined shipping from eastern China. Xinjiang Yema focuses on SINOTRUK HOWO tractor trucks and dump truck models, offering localized after-sales service support through partner garages in the Central Asian region.3. Shandong Sanwei Commerce Co., Ltd.Shandong Sanwei Commerce Co., Ltd. is an authorized SINOTRUK exporter operating from Shandong Province, the home base of SINOTRUK's main manufacturing facilities. The company excels in providing integrated procurement services for bulk orders, including the SINOTRUK HOWO cargo truck and SINOTRUK HOWO mixer truck models. Its primary advantage is its close sourcing relationship with SINOTRUK's main assembly plants, which enables faster order fulfillment and competitive pricing for volume buyers. Shandong Sanwei serves clients in Southeast Asia and Africa, with a particular focus on government infrastructure projects requiring standardized heavy-duty fleets.4. Jinan Hainuoer Trading Co., Ltd.Jinan Hainuoer Trading Co., Ltd., headquartered in Jinan, Shandong, is an authorized SINOTRUK trading partner with a specialization in the SINOTRUK HOWO semi trailer and SINOTRUK HOWO fuel truck segments. The company has developed expertise in customizing truck configurations for oil and gas logistics applications, including explosion-proof fuel tanker conversions. Jinan Hainuoer's key advantage is its in-house modification capability, allowing it to deliver vehicles that meet specific international safety standards for hazardous material transport. The company primarily serves markets across Africa and the Middle East.5. SINOTRUK Jinan Ganghua Import & Export Co., Ltd.SINOTRUK Jinan Ganghua Import & Export Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the SINOTRUK (CNHTC) Group, serving as the primary export channel for SINOTRUK-branded vehicles directly from the manufacturer. Jinan Ganghua manages the export of the full SINOTRUK vehicle lineup, including the SINOTRUK HOWO mining truck, SINOTRUK HOWO garbage truck, and SINOTRUK 6×4 dump truck. Its core advantage is direct factory authorization, which guarantees genuine SINOTRUK parts, full warranty coverage, and direct technical support from the manufacturer. The company supports large-scale fleet procurement for national infrastructure projects and mining operations globally.Market OutlookThe China heavy-duty truck market is projected to grow from USD 68.06 billion in 2024 to USD 101.14 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5% (CMI, 2024). As Sinotruk's export volume reached a record 130,100 units in 2023 (China Daily, 2023), representing approximately 50% of China's total heavy truck exports, the role of authorized trading partners becomes increasingly critical. Buyers evaluating suppliers are recommended to assess each partner's regional logistics capability, product specialization, and post-sales service infrastructure.About JINAN QINGONG INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.,LTDQingong International Group (established 2008) is an official exporter of SINOTRUK, SHACMAN, FAW, BEIBEN, Dongfeng, FOTON, and other major Chinese heavy-duty truck brands. The company operates a 4,500 m² facility in Jinan with an annual output of 3,000 units and exports to more than 100 countries. For the complete product range, download the Qingong Group Products Catalog 2026: Download here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.