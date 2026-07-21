Rhino Rescue Supports Venezuela Earthquake Relief Efforts with Emergency Medical Supplies

WUXI, CHINA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

When disaster strikes, every second matters.

Following the recent earthquake in Venezuela, Rhino Rescue has provided emergency medical supplies to support rescue teams and volunteers working to help affected communities.

On June 24, 2026, Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes in rapid succession, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, causing widespread damage across affected communities, particularly in the northern regions of the country. The disaster left many families displaced and created an urgent need for emergency medical support and rescue resources.

In the aftermath of such a devastating event, access to reliable trauma care equipment can make a critical difference — helping rescue teams provide immediate assistance, treat life-threatening injuries, and support communities during the most challenging moments.

To support frontline rescue efforts, Rhino Rescue provided a shipment of essential emergency medical supplies.

“At Rhino Rescue, we believe emergency preparedness is not only about having the right equipment — it is about being ready to help people when they need it most,” said Jenny, General Manager of Rhino Rescue.

“During a disaster, rescue workers and volunteers are often facing extremely challenging conditions while doing everything they can to protect and save lives. We are honored to support their efforts and contribute to the recovery journey in Venezuela.”

For more than a decade, Rhino Rescue has been dedicated to developing reliable emergency medical solutions for people around the world, supporting professionals and individuals including EMS teams, firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel, outdoor enthusiasts, and humanitarian responders.

From everyday preparedness to large-scale emergencies, Rhino Rescue believes that every person deserves access to the tools and knowledge needed to respond when seconds count.

As Venezuela continues its recovery process, Rhino Rescue extends its deepest respect and appreciation to all rescue workers, medical professionals, volunteers, and community members who are helping rebuild lives after the earthquake.

Together, through preparation, compassion, and action, we can help create safer and more resilient communities.



About Rhino Rescue

Rhino Rescue is a global emergency medical brand specializing in trauma care and first aid solutions. Its product portfolio includes tourniquets, IFAKs, trauma kits, emergency bandages, chest seals, splints, pelvic binders, and other life-saving medical equipment designed for military, law enforcement, EMS, outdoor adventure, and civilian preparedness.

Driven by the mission of “Making Emergency Preparedness More Accessible,” Rhino Rescue continues to support emergency response, disaster relief, and humanitarian initiatives around the world by providing reliable medical solutions when they matter most.

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