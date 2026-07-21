DHS Deports Criminal Illegal Aliens to Haiti Including Pedophiles, Carjackers, and Drug Traffickers

70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the successful completion of a July 16 deportation flight of over 100 illegal aliens to Haiti, including some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. The criminal histories of those removed include molestation of a minor, armed carjacking, domestic violence, battery, hit and run, resisting officer, robbery, carrying concealed weapon, and fraud.

“Last week, ICE deported pedophiles, carjackers, drug traffickers and perpetrators of fraud to Haiti,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Criminal illegal aliens have NO place in American communities. Our message to illegal aliens is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you and deport you.”

Here are some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens removed to Haiti on July 16:

Styv Charles, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for molestation of a minor.

Timothe Matel, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Marc James Guerrier Pinard, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for armed carjacking.

Franck Descollines, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for two counts of felony hit and run.

Valry Isaac Exantus, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for fleeing police, narcotic possession, and domestic violence.

Markendy Henry, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for selling narcotics, carrying concealed weapon, selling marijuana, selling heroin, and drug trafficking.

Jacksonn Louinord, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for fraud.

Fito Almanor, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Wadson Chery, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti convicted for resisting an officer.

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