ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested for Murdering Veteran in Utah

California sanctuary politicians RELEASED this criminal illegal alien from jail TWICE

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer asking Utah officials to not release from jail a criminal illegal alien who has been charged with the murder of an elderly veteran in Utah.

According to local reporting, the fatal shooting took place on May 30 in West Point, Utah. James Randell “Randy” Witten, a 71-year-old veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, was hanging up porch decorations when a car pulled up to his house. A suspect came out of the car and fired repeatedly at Witten, killing him from behind. The shooter then got back into the car and fled the scene.

The victim: U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran James Randell “Randy” Witten, 71

Surveillance footage from the area was used to identify the getaway car, which was located in Las Vegas on June 16, with the suspect inside. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Axel Eduardo Chavez-Marroquin, an illegal alien from El Salvador, and charged him with murder with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, dangerous weapon conduct by a restricted person, and obstruction of justice. ICE lodged a detainer for Chavez-Marroquin the same day he was arrested. He was transferred to the Davis County Jail in Utah on June 29.

The suspect: Axel Eduardo Chavez-Marroquin

Chavez-Marroquin’s criminal history includes a conviction for domestic violence in Santa Ana, California in 2024 and another arrest for domestic violence in Laguna Niguel, California in 2025. ICE lodged detainers for Chavez-Marroquin both times, but both times California sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and RELEASED him from jail back into the community.

“This monster is charged with murdering a 71-year-old Army and Air Force veteran in Utah. California sanctuary politicians RELEASED this criminal from jail TWICE after arrests for domestic violence. Following his release, he went on to commit this heinous murder,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien should’ve never been allowed on our streets, and James Witten should still be alive today. ICE is now asking officials in Utah to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail and to work with ICE so that we can remove him from our country. Reckless sanctuary policies in states like California are putting American lives at risk.”

Chavez-Marroquin entered the United States illegally through California in 2021. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

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