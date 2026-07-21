ICE Deports Illegal Alien with an International Warrant for Murder

The suspect is wanted for homicide and has been accused of laundering more than $4.6 million

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported an illegal alien who has an international warrant for murder in Mexico.

The suspect is David Vargas-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has been identified as a high-level oil thief and hitman affiliated with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a Mexico-based foreign terrorist organization. His criminal history includes prior arrests for multiple homicides in Mexico, for which he has an international warrant, as well as an arrest in Canada for assault on a peace officer and uttering threats, and an arrest in Colombia. He has also been accused of laundering more than $4.6 million through real estate transactions in 2025.

David Vargas-Rivera

ICE Dallas arrested Vargas-Rivera in Frisco, Texas on January 12, 2026. Vargas-Rivera was deported by ICE on July 14, where he was handed over to Mexican authorities.

Vargas-Rivera being deported back to Mexico

“This criminal illegal alien is wanted for murder in Mexico, has been accused of laundering more than $4.6 million, and has been identified as a hitman affiliated with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a foreign terrorist organization,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE and our law enforcement partners, he has been removed from our country and will face justice for his crimes back in Mexico. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are putting the safety of the American people first.”

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