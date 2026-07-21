WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Murderers, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers Over the Weekend

Our best of the best ICE officers never take a day off as they work to make America safe again

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, as Americans enjoyed the FIFA World Cup Finals, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from communities across the country, including those convicted for murder, sexual assault of a child, rape, and other horrific crimes.

“While Americans enjoyed the weekend and the FIFA World Cup Finals, the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement worked around the clock to arrest the worst of the worst, including murderers, rapists, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Hiep Ngoc Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for first-degree murder in Lexington, Oklahoma.

Truc Ngoc Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for murder, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated assault in Santa Ana, California.

Eduardo Jose Lacayo-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for rape, sodomy with person under 14 years old, and false imprisonment in San Mateo, California.

Juan Baldemar Figueroa-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sex assault of a child in Denver, Colorado.

Fabio Junior Dos Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted for aggravated assault – dangerous weapon on a child under 14 years old in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Rafael Flores-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon – intent to kill or inflict serious injury, in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Tuoc Ba Dinh, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for aggravated assault with intent to murder in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Jorge Velazquez-De La Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and corporal injury to a spouse San Luis Obispo, California.

Roberto Suarez-Friot, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated battery – resisting an officer, criminal mischief, and aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability in Tampa, Florida.

Jeferson Mejia-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for attempted sexual assault in Washoe County, Nevada.

Esteban Garcia-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, battery, hit-and-run, and illegal re-entry in Whitfield County, Georgia.

Jesus Huerta-Padilla, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jose Luis Rauda-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated robbery and TWO counts of possession of a weapon in Emporia, Kansas.

Qasim Abdul Qayum, a criminal illegal alien from Pakistan, convicted for enticing a minor by internet or text in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rajubhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit money laundering in Houston, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #