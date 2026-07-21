Cheshire Motorcycle Training School On Your Bike Keeps Perfect 5-Star Rating
Warrington CBT and Direct Access school at the M6/M56/M62 junction, 45 minutes from most of Cheshire. Courses from £225 include bike, kit, insurance and fuel.
It also claims to be the easiest to get to. The training site on Bell Lane, Thelwall (WA4 2SX) is a few minutes from the point where the M6, M56 and M62 meet, with free parking on site. Riders regularly travel in from Warrington, Runcorn, Widnes, Wigan, Northwich, Knutsford and Chester, and most of Cheshire is within a 45-minute drive.
The school is run by its founder, Angela Davies, a certified IAM Advanced Rider. It is small on purpose. There is one site, small groups, and the same instructor from the first briefing to the end of the day. Many of its five-star reviews come from people who had never sat on a motorcycle before their CBT.
“We’re a small school and we like it that way,” said Angela. “You get the same instructor all day, nobody gets rushed. The five-star rating comes from teaching people properly, not from putting numbers through a system. And because we’re right where the three motorways meet, most of Cheshire can be with us in under 45 minutes.”
A CBT course (compulsory basic training) at On Your Bike costs from £225. The price includes the training motorcycle, a helmet fitted with a Cardo intercom, a riding jacket, third-party insurance, fuel and the DL196 certificate issued on completion. Lots of riders complete their CBT in one day and can then ride a 125cc motorcycle on L-plates. The school also runs Direct Access (DAS) courses for a full unrestricted motorcycle licence, Module 1 and Module 2 test preparation, and refresher training for returning riders.
On Your Bike at a glance
• What: DVSA-approved CBT, Direct Access (DAS), Module 1 and 2, and refresher motorcycle training
• Where: Bell Lane, Thelwall, Warrington WA4 2SX, at the junction of the M6, M56 and M62, with free parking
• Price: CBT from £225, including motorcycle, helmet with intercom, jacket, third-party insurance and fuel
• Rating: 5.0 stars on Google, from more than 75 reviews
• Founder: Angela Davies, certified IAM Advanced Rider
• Book: https://onyour.bike or 01925 551 555
Course dates for late summer are filling. Availability is listed at https://onyour.bike/cbt-warrington or riders can call or WhatsApp 01925 551 555.
About On Your Bike
On Your Bike is a family-run, female-owned, DVSA-approved motorcycle training school in Thelwall, Warrington, serving riders across Cheshire and the North West. Founded and led by Angela Davies, a certified IAM Advanced Rider, the school teaches CBT, Direct Access (DAS), Module 1 and Module 2 test preparation and refresher courses, with small groups and one-to-one attention. On Your Bike holds a 5.0-star rating on Google.
Angela Davies
On Your Bike
+44 1925 551555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Angela's Story
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.