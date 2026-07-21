ACRO Biomedical Expands Reach in India With CDSCO Approval and Showcases Regenerative Innovations at Medicall Exhibition

ACRO Biomedical

Operating through its Indian subsidiary, ACRO Biomedical is currently in the process of acquiring approval for its ABCcolla® Collagen Bone Matrix

ACRO Biomedical (TPEX:6748)

KAOHSIUNG CITY, TAIWAN, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACRO Biomedical Co. Ltd., a pioneer in natural collagen scaffold biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, today announced its continued expansion in India following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its ABCcolla® Collagen Matrix. The company will highlight this milestone and showcase its expansive portfolio of regenerative medical devices at the upcoming Medicall Exhibition at Booth 2B23.

Operating through its Indian subsidiary, ACRO Biomedical is currently in the process of acquiring approval for its ABCcolla® Collagen Bone Matrix. Furthermore, the company is advancing its highly innovative ABCcolla® Ophthalmic Matrix, a revolutionary product expected to be immensely beneficial to the Indian population. Following a recently completed clinical trial in Taiwan, ACRO Biomedical is performing a large-scale clinical trial involving 150 patients to treat all types of corneal ulcers.

"We are thrilled to bring our advanced tissue engineering solutions to India and expand our global footprint in regenerative medicine," said Dr. Dar-Jen Hsieh, Ph.D., chairman and CEO of ACRO Biomedical. "Our proprietary extraction technology allows us to create highly biocompatible and safe collagen scaffolds. The recent regulatory approvals in India, combined with our ongoing large-scale clinical trials for the ABCcolla Ophthalmic Matrix, represent significant milestones in our mission to improve patient outcomes worldwide."

Founded by Dr. Hsieh in 2014 and located in the Kaohsiung Science Park, ACRO Biomedical utilizes a patented Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Decellularization Technology. This innovative process enables the production of collagen scaffolds without chemical cross-linkers to ensure high biocompatibility and safety. The company's robust product portfolio, which includes the ABCcolla® Collagen Matrix, ABCcolla® Bone Graft, ABCcolla® Collagen Membrane and ABCcolla® Ophthalmic Matrix, serves diverse applications across wound care, orthopedics, dentistry, ophthalmology and reconstructive surgery.

Attendees of the Medicall Exhibition are encouraged to visit ACRO Biomedical at Booth 2B23 to connect with the team, experience its latest innovations firsthand, and discuss opportunities for collaboration and building meaningful partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.acrobiomedical.com



About ACRO Biomedical Co. Ltd.

ACRO Biomedical Co. Ltd. is dedicated to the research and development of natural collagen scaffold biomaterials for human tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Founded in 2014 and publicly listed on the Taipei stock market in July 2021, the company has received numerous awards for its innovative product development. ACRO Biomedical holds 96 international patents, has more than 20 patents pending and has published more than 20 product-related international publications. The company has secured medical device approvals globally, including four US FDA 510(k) clearances, 18 in Taiwan, three in Singapore, four in the Philippines, two in Vietnam, five in Thailand and one in India.

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