A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards

A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards 2026 invites exhibition designers, architects and event professionals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards. The A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards are open for entries by Trade Show Designers, Exhibition Designers, Event Planners, Interior Designers, Architects, Branding Agencies, Marketing Firms, Graphic Designers, Industrial Designers, Visual Merchandising Experts, Retail Designers, Lighting Designers, Sound Engineers, Multimedia Artists, Trade Show Brands, Trade Show Manufacturers, Trade Show Professionals, Government Organizations for Trade Promotion, Exhibition Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Trade show booths, exhibition spaces and exhibit environments created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation for exhibition and trade show design projects, Trade Show Designers, Exhibition Designers, Event Planners, Interior Designers, Architects, Branding Agencies, Marketing Firms, Graphic Designers, Industrial Designers, Visual Merchandising Experts, Retail Designers, Lighting Designers, Sound Engineers, Multimedia Artists, Trade Show Brands, Trade Show Manufacturers, Trade Show Professionals, Government Organizations for Trade Promotion, Exhibition Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Trade Show Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Trade Show Awards consideration.The A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards recognize excellence in exhibition environments that strengthen brand communication and visitor engagement. From trade show booths, exhibition pavilions and immersive installations to showroom interiors, retail displays and temporary event architecture, the competition celebrates designs that combine creativity, functionality and memorable visitor experiences. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, architects, exhibition designers, branding experts, marketing professionals and industry specialists, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, spatial quality, visitor experience and design excellence.Trade Show Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Trade Show Awards.Eligible entries include exhibition booths, trade show stands, pavilions, showroom interiors, exhibition architecture, pop-up installations, display systems and branded environments that could be submitted to A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards : Trade Show Interiors, Exhibits, Booths, Pavilions, Showrooms, Kiosks, Installations, Pop-Ups, Displays and More. Trade Show Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/180 Award for Good Trade Show DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Trade Show Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Trade Show Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards. Trade Show Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, exhibition organizers, architects, event agencies, branding professionals, trade show companies and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=180 to see past winners of the A' International Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/180 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across exhibition architecture, experiential environments, branded spaces and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative trade show and exhibit designs, the competition promotes creative communication, visitor engagement and outstanding spatial experiences. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help exhibition designers, architects, agencies and event professionals introduce exceptional exhibition projects to a global audience while advancing excellence in exhibition and experiential design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.