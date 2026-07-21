4Local Homes Completes 22 Renovation Projects Across Metro Vancouver in July

Completed kitchen renovation by 4Local Homes featuring new cabinetry, stone countertops and coordinated interior finishes in Metro Vancouver. Completed bathroom renovation by 4Local Homes featuring a modern walk-in shower, tile installation and frameless glass enclosure in Metro Vancouver. Completed condo renovation by 4Local Homes featuring updated interior finishes and coordinated renovation work in Metro Vancouver.

Projects included walk-in shower conversions, kitchen upgrades and full condo renovations across Yaletown, Coal Harbour and Burnaby.

High-rise renovations require disciplined planning, strata coordination and precise scheduling. Our team manages these requirements from the beginning through final completion.” — Jhon Willis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4Local Homes completed 22 residential renovation projects in July 2026 across Vancouver and Burnaby. The completed work included nine bathroom renovations, eight kitchen renovations, and five full-condo renovation packages.

The nine bathroom projects included five walk-in shower conversions. These projects involved removing existing tub-and-shower combinations and replacing them with modern tiled showers designed around each bathroom’s layout and the homeowner’s requirements.

Selected bathroom projects included waterproofing systems, improved drainage, tiled shower surrounds, frameless glass enclosures, new plumbing fixtures and curbless or low-threshold shower entrances.

The eight kitchen renovation projects included cabinet replacements, revised cabinet layouts, quartz and quartzite countertops, integrated appliance panels, lighting coordination and finish carpentry.

Each kitchen was planned around the homeowner’s storage requirements, appliance selections, available space and preferred design direction.

Five complete condo renovation packages were completed in strata buildings in Yaletown and Coal Harbour. These projects required detailed coordination with homeowners, property managers, strata representatives, trades and building staff.

Condo renovations in high-rise buildings require additional planning compared with renovations in detached homes. Building requirements may include strata approval, renovation applications, restricted working hours, elevator reservations, common-area protection, contractor insurance documentation and municipal permits where required.

“High-rise renovations require disciplined planning, strata coordination and precise scheduling. Our team manages these requirements from the beginning of the project through final completion,” said Alex Mann, Owner of 4Local Homes.

The company also completed renovation projects in Burnaby’s Metrotown area, including bathroom, kitchen, and condo improvements.

The 22 completed projects reflect continued homeowner demand for walk-in shower conversions, updated kitchens and complete condo renovations throughout Metro Vancouver.

Combined with the 18 renovation projects completed in June, 4Local Homes completed 40 residential renovation projects across June and July 2026.

The company is now accepting consultations for fall bathroom, kitchen and complete home renovation projects.

4Local Homes provides bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations, condo renovations and complete home improvement services throughout Vancouver, Burnaby and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

Homeowners can learn more about available renovation services and request a project consultation at https://4localhomes.com/

About 4Local Homes

4Local Homes is a residential renovation company serving Vancouver, Burnaby and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities. The company manages bathroom, kitchen, condo and complete home renovation projects, including project planning, material selection, construction coordination, trade management and final finishing.

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