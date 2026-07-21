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Recognizing Professional GNSS Enterprises Supporting Accurate Navigation and Smart Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 21, 2026—The global high-precision GNSS market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2033, according to a report from Dataintelo. As demand for centimeter-level positioning grows across UAVs, precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and fleet management, Chinese companies have become key contributors to the ecosystem. Below are five reputable firms that deliver high precision GNSS solutions for global integrators.1. JUMPSTAR CO., LIMITED(Jumpstar)Jumpstar, established in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a dedicated source manufacturer of GNSS positioning products. The company operates a 5,000-square-meter facility with approximately 200 employees and an annual production capacity of 100,000 units. Its R&D team comprises 20 engineers. Approximately 70% of its output is exported to the EU, USA, and Middle East markets.Jumpstar's product portfolio includes RTK modules, GPS antennas, GNSS receivers, anti-jamming antennas, and UAV GPS modules. Flagship models include the P-Box-X6_Pro S, a multi-constellation multi-frequency GNSS receiver achieving RTK horizontal accuracy of 0.6 cm + 0.5 ppm; the X43H-AH, a 789-channel dual-antenna RTK receiver with heading accuracy of 0.15° at 1 m baseline; and the JS-CK39-A, an RTK board with built-in IMU for intelligent driving and drones. The JS-SK40 RTK module provides RTK horizontal accuracy of 0.6 cm + 0.5 ppm, suitable for UAV, agriculture, and surveying applications.For fleet management and vehicle positioning, Jumpstar offers all-constellation multi-frequency receivers like the G27SH-AH with 789 channels, RTK horizontal accuracy of 0.6 cm + 0.5 ppm, and built-in AIM+ anti-jamming plus Galileo OSNMA anti-spoofing. The receivers operate from -40°C to +85°C and withstand 4g acceleration, making them suitable for extreme vehicle environments.Contact Information:• Name: Alisa• Email: sales@jgnss.com• Tel: +86 136-2236-7049• WhatsApp: +86 136-2236-7049• Website: www.jgnss.com 2. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.Hi-Target is a well-known Chinese manufacturer of surveying and mapping instruments, including GNSS RTK receivers, total stations, and 3D laser scanners. The company provides high-precision positioning solutions for geodetic surveying, engineering construction, and precision agriculture. Its RTK products support multiple constellations and deliver centimeter-level accuracy, widely adopted in infrastructure projects across China and international markets.3. Shanghai Sinognss Technology Co., Ltd.Shanghai Sinognss specializes in the design and production of high-precision GNSS modules and boards for OEM integration. Its product line includes single-frequency and multi-frequency RTK modules used in UAVs, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and marine navigation. The company emphasizes compact size and low power consumption, enabling embedding into space-constrained applications.4. South GNSS Navigation Co., Ltd.South GNSS is a leading supplier of GNSS navigation and positioning equipment, ranging from handheld GIS collectors to network RTK systems. The company serves the surveying, agriculture, and smart transportation sectors. South's product ecosystem includes GNSS receivers, data collectors, and software, providing end-to-end solutions for field data acquisition and precision guidance.5. Unicore Communications, Inc.Unicore Communications is a Chinese fabless semiconductor company that develops GNSS baseband and RF chips, as well as high-precision positioning modules. Its products are the core of many third-party GNSS receivers. Unicore's chips support multi-constellation multi-frequency reception and RTK/PPP algorithms, enabling centimeter-level accuracy for UAVs, autonomous driving, and agricultural machinery.Industry Context and OutlookThe global high-precision GNSS module market was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future. Agriculture accounts for 36.8% of the high-precision GNSS application share in 2025, per Dataintelo. With the precision farming market projected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2025 to USD 21.45 billion by 2032, demand for reliable GNSS solutions will continue to rise.Chinese companies, from module manufacturers to full-system integrators, are well positioned to serve this expanding market, offering cost-effective, globally applicable products with growing emphasis on anti-jamming, multi-constellation support, and high-dynamic performance.

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