A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards

A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards 2026 invites hardware designers, material innovators and furniture manufacturers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards. The A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards are open for entries by Furniture Accessory Designers , Hardware Designers, Material Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Furniture Brands, Furniture Accessory Manufacturers, Hardware Producers, Material Suppliers, Product Engineers, Interior Designers, Architects, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Artisans, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Furniture Accessory Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Furniture hardware, accessories and material innovations developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation for furniture hardware and material innovations, Furniture Accessory Designers, Hardware Designers, Material Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Furniture Brands, Furniture Accessory Manufacturers, Hardware Producers, Material Suppliers, Product Engineers, Interior Designers, Architects, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Artisans, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Furniture Accessory Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Furniture Accessory Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Furniture Accessory Awards consideration.The A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards recognize excellence in the components that enhance furniture functionality, durability and aesthetics. From cabinet handles, hinges, drawer systems and locking mechanisms to innovative materials, structural fittings and architectural hardware, the competition celebrates solutions that improve performance, usability and manufacturing quality. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, architects, furniture manufacturers, engineers and material specialists, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, technical excellence, functionality and design quality.Furniture Accessory Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Furniture Accessory Awards.Eligible entries include cabinet handles, hinges, drawer systems, furniture fittings, locks, connectors, innovative materials and architectural hardware that could be submitted to A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards : Knobs, Handles, Hinges, Casters, Sliders, Brackets, Fasteners, Locks and More. Furniture Accessory Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/92 Award for Good Furniture Accessory DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Furniture Accessory Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Furniture Accessory Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards. Furniture Accessory Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, furniture manufacturers, hardware producers, architects, interior designers, material suppliers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=92 to see past winners of the A' International Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/92 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across furniture components, hardware innovation, material development and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative furniture accessories, fittings and advanced material solutions, the competition promotes technical excellence, manufacturing quality and functional design. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers, hardware producers and material developers introduce innovative furniture solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in furniture engineering and component design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.