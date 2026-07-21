Jax Author Gail Carter-Cade Dropped New Poetry Album Uplifting The Pain...Now to Further Support Mental Health Awareness
Jacksonville author Gail Carter-Cade pairs a new poetry album with her book series, using music and text to uncover, understand, and uplift youth to connect
The project provides vital tools to help individuals feel seen, heard, and understood. Through spoken word and music, Carter-Cade gives voice to emotions that are often difficult to express, offering encouragement to children, teens, adults, families, educators, and community leaders.
Featured Tracks Highlight Core Struggles
Each musical poem explores powerful themes of identity, family relationships, fear, isolation, perseverance, confidence, emotional resilience, and hope. Together, they remind listeners that understanding another person's story can be the first step toward changing a life. Key tracks featured on the album include: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4Na4kw5ck0&list=OLAK5uy_nnqEP_GTeKSjq21dbTH_4nknoplqkPp_I&index=3
• Uplifting The Pain
• Daddy, Daddy
• Slipping Away
• Set Me Free
• I Am a Boss
• I'm Afraid
• So Alone
• Shaking
A Response to the National Crisis
The release of Uplifting The Pain...Now comes at a time when mental health concerns continue to impact millions of Americans. These statistics reinforce the critical need for resources that encourage emotional expression, meaningful dialogue, and supportive relationships. According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children experiences a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder each year.
• Approximately 15% of public school students receive special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
• Studies show that music and creative arts can support emotional expression, reduce stress, and strengthen social-emotional learning when used alongside other supportive practices
Studies show that music and creative arts can support emotional expression, reduce stress, and strengthen social-emotional learning when used alongside other supportive practices.
A Message from Gail Carter-Cade
"Many people carry pain; they never speak about it, or they can’t explain what they're feeling—but they can hear it in a poem, and now they can experience it through music," said Gail Carter-Cade. "My goal is to help families, educators, and communities uncover hidden challenges, understand the struggles behind behaviors, and uplift individuals from their pain through words and music to inspire positive connections in families, schools, workplaces, and our communities." The track Uplifting The Pain was created to liberate all those who finally can talk about their pain.
— Gail Carter-Cade
Multi-Platform Availability and Applications
Uplifting The Pain...Now is available on major digital music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.
By integrating musical tracks into the Uplifting The Pain book and book series, Gail Carter-Cade provides educators and parents with multimedia tools specifically designed to uncover and understand student learning differences. The album serves as a companion resource to Carter-Cade's text and is ideal for:
• Caregivers: Parents and family support networks.
• Schools: Educators, school districts, counselors, and social workers.
• Mental Health: Professionals and organizations
• Community Groups: Youth organizations, faith-based organizations, and community leaders.
• Corporate Settings: Workplace wellness and professional development programs.
Whether used for personal reflection, the poetry and album encourage listeners to recognize hidden struggles, reduce stigma, and encourage conversations that uncover the cause, understand the struggle, and uplift the pain.
About Gail Carter-Cade
Gail Carter-Cade is an author, educator, poet, speaker, and advocate with more than 15 years of experience supporting students, families, and educators. She is the author of Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now, a collection of more than 200 original poems designed to help readers better understand behavioral, emotional, and learning challenges through the power of poetry. Her mission is to inspire empathy, strengthen relationships, and promote meaningful conversations that help individuals and communities recognize unseen struggles and create positive change.
References
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mental Health Data.
https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/about-data/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Youth Mental and Physical
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