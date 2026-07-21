Jax Author Gail Carter-Cade Dropped New Poetry Album Uplifting The Pain...Now to Further Support Mental Health Awareness

Poetry with a Purpose. Music with a Message

Jacksonville author Gail Carter-Cade pairs a new poetry album with her book series, using music and text to uncover, understand, and uplift youth to connect

Uplifting The Pain album art by Gail Carter-Cade, a poetry tool supporting student mental health awareness books to Poetry with a Purpose. Music with a Message” — Uncover, Understand, and Uplift

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Jacksonville author and youth advocate Gail Carter-Cade has officially released her groundbreaking new poetry album, Uplifting The Pain ...Now, expanding her established book and workbook collection into a dynamic multimedia experience. Released in direct support of mental health awareness, this innovative project integrates rhythm and spoken word to establish a deeper, more relatable connection with students. By pairing therapeutic musical tracks with educational tools, Carter-Cade provides parents and educators with an actionable blueprint to uncover the root causes of behavioral struggles, understand diverse learning profiles, and ultimately uplift the next generation.The project provides vital tools to help individuals feel seen, heard, and understood. Through spoken word and music, Carter-Cade gives voice to emotions that are often difficult to express, offering encouragement to children, teens, adults, families, educators, and community leaders.Featured Tracks Highlight Core StrugglesEach musical poem explores powerful themes of identity, family relationships, fear, isolation, perseverance, confidence, emotional resilience, and hope. Together, they remind listeners that understanding another person's story can be the first step toward changing a life. Key tracks featured on the album include: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4Na4kw5ck0&list=OLAK5uy_nnqEP_GTeKSjq21dbTH_4nknoplqkPp_I&index=3 • Uplifting The Pain• Daddy, Daddy• Slipping Away• Set Me Free• I Am a Boss• I'm Afraid• So Alone• ShakingA Response to the National CrisisThe release of Uplifting The Pain...Now comes at a time when mental health concerns continue to impact millions of Americans. These statistics reinforce the critical need for resources that encourage emotional expression, meaningful dialogue, and supportive relationships. According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):• Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children experiences a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder each year.• Approximately 15% of public school students receive special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).• Studies show that music and creative arts can support emotional expression, reduce stress, and strengthen social-emotional learning when used alongside other supportive practicesStudies show that music and creative arts can support emotional expression, reduce stress, and strengthen social-emotional learning when used alongside other supportive practices.A Message from Gail Carter-Cade"Many people carry pain; they never speak about it, or they can’t explain what they're feeling—but they can hear it in a poem, and now they can experience it through music," said Gail Carter-Cade. "My goal is to help families, educators, and communities uncover hidden challenges, understand the struggles behind behaviors, and uplift individuals from their pain through words and music to inspire positive connections in families, schools, workplaces, and our communities." The track Uplifting The Pain was created to liberate all those who finally can talk about their pain.— Gail Carter-CadeMulti-Platform Availability and ApplicationsUplifting The Pain...Now is available on major digital music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.By integrating musical tracks into the Uplifting The Pain book and book series, Gail Carter-Cade provides educators and parents with multimedia tools specifically designed to uncover and understand student learning differences. The album serves as a companion resource to Carter-Cade's text and is ideal for:• Caregivers: Parents and family support networks.• Schools: Educators, school districts, counselors, and social workers.• Mental Health: Professionals and organizations• Community Groups: Youth organizations, faith-based organizations, and community leaders.• Corporate Settings: Workplace wellness and professional development programs.Whether used for personal reflection, the poetry and album encourage listeners to recognize hidden struggles, reduce stigma, and encourage conversations that uncover the cause, understand the struggle, and uplift the pain.About Gail Carter-CadeGail Carter-Cade is an author, educator, poet, speaker, and advocate with more than 15 years of experience supporting students, families, and educators. She is the author of Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now, a collection of more than 200 original poems designed to help readers better understand behavioral, emotional, and learning challenges through the power of poetry. Her mission is to inspire empathy, strengthen relationships, and promote meaningful conversations that help individuals and communities recognize unseen struggles and create positive change.ReferencesCenters for Disease Control and Prevention. Mental Health Data.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Youth Mental and Physical

Uplifting The Pain...Now

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