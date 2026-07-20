Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 20, 2026

Media Contact: Will.Hoenike@labor.idaho.gov

Serve Idaho — the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism — has received a grant of $2,131,088 in competitive funding from AmeriCorps. The funding will expand programming for Idaho State University and the Student Conservation Association, both located in rural Idaho.

Additionally, Serve Idaho was awarded $1,771,644 in formula funding, which will go toward AmeriCorps programs with the University of Idaho, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, Teach for America and the Central Idaho Mountain Bike Association as well as toward furthering the growth of AmeriCorps within the state.

“We are thrilled that Serve Idaho has received both competitive and formula funding from AmeriCorps to continue advancing national service across our state,” said Serve Idaho Program Manager Emily Straubhar. “These investments reflect the incredible impact AmeriCorps Volunteers make every day in Idaho communities. We are grateful for AmeriCorps’ continued partnership and look forward to expanding opportunities for service that strengthen communities throughout Idaho.”

These two types of funding allow organizations to recruit, train and supervise AmeriCorps Volunteers who are supporting education, disaster services, health, environmental stewardship and economic opportunities as well as assisting veterans and military families.

At the successful completion of each service term, AmeriCorps Volunteers earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to repay qualified student loans and to pay current educational expenses at eligible institutions of higher education and training programs.

If you are interested in serving with AmeriCorps, or for information about how to start an AmeriCorps program, please contact Emily.Straubhar@labor.idaho.gov.

More information about Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps service opportunities is available at serve.idaho.gov.

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Serve Idaho is supported by AmeriCorps. A total of $4,519,228, or 61%, of the program is financed with federal funds, and $2,893,430, or 39%, is funded through local support.