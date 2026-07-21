ClearSK Offers Combined Radiofrequency and Electromagnetic Treatment for Body Contouring

Doctor-led aesthetic clinic provides non-surgical treatment addressing fat reduction and muscle toning in a single session

This body contouring treatment combines radiofrequency energy with high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy and is designed to work on both fat and muscle in the treated area” — Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director, ClearSK

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearSK , a doctor-led aesthetic clinic established in Singapore in 2008, offers a non-surgical body contouring treatment that combines radiofrequency energy with high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy, designed to address both fat reduction and muscle toning.A body contouring treatment uses synchronised radiofrequency (RF) energy together with high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy, delivered through applicators placed on the treatment area. The two energy types are designed to work differently: RF energy is designed to target fat in the treatment area, while electromagnetic energy is designed to induce muscle contractions that may support muscle toning over time.This treatment is generally used on areas such as the abdomen, thighs, and buttocks. Suitability for body contouring treatment is assessed by a doctor on an individual basis. It is generally intended for patients seeking a non-surgical alternative for muscle toning and fat reduction. Certain individuals may not be suitable candidates — for example, those with metal implants in the treatment area or a pacemaker — and a doctor consultation is required beforehand to confirm suitability."This body contouring treatment combines radiofrequency energy with high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy and is designed to work on both fat and muscle in the treated area," said Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director of ClearSK. "It's a non-surgical option for patients looking for both muscle toning and fat reduction on areas such as the abdomen, thighs and buttocks. Suitability is assessed by a doctor beforehand, as it isn't appropriate for everyone — for instance, those with certain metal implants or a pacemaker in the treatment area would need to explore other options."At ClearSK, treatment plans, including the number and frequency of sessions, are determined following a doctor-led consultation based on individual goals and treatment area. As with any aesthetic treatment, outcomes and suitability vary from person to person.About ClearSKClearSK is a doctor-led aesthetic clinic group in Singapore, established in 2008, offering personalised, doctor-designed treatments across multiple clinic locations islandwide. Across its clinic network, more than 200,000 treatments and procedures have been performed, supporting patients with a wide range of skin and aesthetic concerns. Doctors draw from a broad range of treatment options to develop personalised treatment plans based on each individual's clinical presentation. This approach is applied consistently across ClearSK's multiple clinic locations in Singapore.Note: This release is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Individual treatment outcomes vary and should be discussed with a qualified doctor.

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