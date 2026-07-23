Medigrowth Announced as Gold Sponsor of National Pain Week 2026

Australian Healthcare Leaders: Chronic Pain Australia's Chair Nicolette Ellis, General Manager Kellie-Jade Ellis, and Medigrowth's Director of Clinical Innovation Melanie Wentzel leading the medicinal cannabis conversation for National Pain Week 2026

Medicinal Cannabis Biotech Medigrowth joins Chronic Pain Australia's campaign to support the 5.4 million Australians living with chronic pain, 26–31 July 2026.

Chronic pain touches so many Australians, yet cannabinoid therapeutics remain widely misunderstood as a treatment option. ” — Adam Guskich, CEO, Medigrowth Australia

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The partnership between Chronic Pain Australia and Medigrowth is built on a shared commitment to elevating the voices and lived experiences of Australians living with chronic pain. Through patient-centred research and balanced, evidence-based education and awareness activities, the partnership aims to reduce stigma and help consumers access reliable information, participate meaningfully in conversations about their care, and make safe, informed healthcare decisions in consultation with qualified health professionals.Running from 26 to 31 July 2026, National Pain Week is Chronic Pain Australia's flagship chronic pain awareness campaign, built around the National Pain Survey — the longest-running survey documenting the experiences of Australians living with chronic pain. The past three National Pain Reports, released annually by Chronic Pain Australia, show a clear and growing role for medicinal cannabis in how Australians manage chronic pain: in 2025, 31% of respondents had accessed medicinal cannabis as part of their pain management strategy, up from 28% in 2024, and a further 27.5% said they would like to or intend to try it — meaning over half of respondents either use or are interested in medicinal cannabis as a treatment option. Over the same period, the barriers people report — cost and driving restrictions — have each eased slightly year-on-year.As Gold Sponsor, Medigrowth has produced a five-part video series answering the questions Australians living with pain are often too afraid to ask about medicinal cannabis: ‘What’s the Deal with Medicinal Cannabis?’, ‘What Does Medicinal Cannabis Feel Like?’, ‘Will People Know I’ve Tried Medicinal Cannabis?’, ‘Will Medicinal Cannabis Work for Me?’ and ‘Will Medicinal Cannabis Get Me High?’, alongside a longer-form interview, ‘Pain Lives in Women’s Health’, in which Medigrowth's Melanie Wentzel and Chronic Pain Australia General Manager Kellie Jade Ellis discuss healthcare leadership and Ellis’s own endometriosis journey. Medigrowth will also be named Gold Sponsor of the 2026 National Pain Report. The partnership reflects Medigrowth's broader commitment to person-centred, evidence-based care for people living with chronic and complex pain conditions.Adam Guskich, CEO at Medigrowth Australia, said the sponsorship reflected the organisation's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for people living with chronic pain.‘Chronic pain touches so many Australians, yet cannabinoid therapeutics remain widely misunderstood as a treatment option. As Gold Sponsor of National Pain Week, we're proud to stand alongside Chronic Pain Australia to answer the questions people are often too afraid to ask, and to help ensure everyone living with pain has access to the information and support they need.’Kellie Jade Ellis, General Manager of Chronic Pain Australia, welcomed Medigrowth's support ahead of the campaign.‘Partnerships like this one with Medigrowth are vital to the success of National Pain Week. Every year, sponsors like Medigrowth help us reach more Australians living with pain, amplify their voices, and push for pain to be recognised as a National Health Priority Area.’Medigrowth Australia is an Australian biotechnology, digital health and clinical research organisation focused on cannabinoid therapeutics and evidence-based healthcare. Medigrowth conducts clinical research, develops cannabinoid therapeutics for the Australian market, and supports patient care through its digital health platform, Azure Health . Its work spans a broad range of therapeutic areas, with a particular focus on women's health, paediatric populations and chronic pain — three areas often underserved in healthcare, including a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted with Deakin University and Swinburne University investigating the effects of CBD in children and families living with autism, and the EMPOWER Project, a prospective, HREC-approved real-world evidence study following up to 5,000 patients over four years.Learn more at www.medigrowth.com.au Chronic Pain Australia is a non-profit, non-government organisation and the national voice for the 3.6 million Australians living with chronic pain. Founded in 2001, the organisation is dedicated to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and advocating for accessible, affordable, high-quality care for people living with chronic pain. Chronic Pain Australia coordinates National Pain Week, Australia's flagship chronic pain awareness campaign, alongside the National Pain Survey, PainLink support services and a national network of peer-led Pain Support Groups.Learn more at www.chronicpainaustralia.org.au

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