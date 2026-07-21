Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,331 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Qin Jie Meets with CEO of KPIT

On July 16, Consul General Qin Jie met with Alan Zhang, CEO of KPIT Techlogies China, to hear an overview of the company's business and future plan in China. Mr.Qin highlighted China's recent development achievements. He emphasized that good bilateral relations are of great significance for cooperation between enterprises on both countries. He stated that Chinese companies are increasingly focused on expanding into global markets and expressed hope that India would continue to improve its investment environment. He encouraged KPIT to seize the opportunities arising from China’s further development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Qin Jie Meets with CEO of KPIT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.