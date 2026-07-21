Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Qin Jie Meets with CEO of KPIT
On July 16, Consul General Qin Jie met with Alan Zhang, CEO of KPIT Techlogies China, to hear an overview of the company's business and future plan in China. Mr.Qin highlighted China's recent development achievements. He emphasized that good bilateral relations are of great significance for cooperation between enterprises on both countries. He stated that Chinese companies are increasingly focused on expanding into global markets and expressed hope that India would continue to improve its investment environment. He encouraged KPIT to seize the opportunities arising from China’s further development.
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