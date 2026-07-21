Chinese Embassy in Liberia Holds Conference on Implementing Zero-Tariff Measures

From July 15 to 16, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia held Conference on Implementing Zero-Tariff Measures. Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended and delivered remarks. Nearly 20 representatives from the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Agriculture, Customs, as well as local chambers of commerce and business organizations, participated in the conference.

Yin stated that the zero-tariff policy, which had been applied to the least developed countries, including Liberia, since December 2024, was extended to all African countries having diplomatic relations with China in May 2026. This represents a significant milestone in broadening opening-up within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), reflecting the deepening ties between the two sides and illuminating the way forward for China-Africa cooperation. The zero-tariff policy reduces export costs, expands the export of Africa's competitive products to China, and enhances market competitiveness. It will continue to boost local employment, attract foreign investment, and promote industrial integration. China is ready to deepen cooperation with Liberia and share the dividends of development.

The one-and-a-half days event featured primarily video presentations by Chinese experts on relevant subjects, followed by an interactive Q&A session. The Liberian participants paid close attention, posed questions with great enthusiasm, and created a vibrant atmosphere.