Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union Ambassador Jiang Feng Meets with Chargé d'affaires of Togo

On July 17, Ambassador Jiang Feng, Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union, met with Mr. Komlavi Dedji, Chargé d'affaires, Embassy of Togo to Ethiopia and Permanent Mission to AU & UNECA.

Amb. Jiang stated that China and Togo are comprehensive strategic partners, firmly supporting each other on issues concerning core interests and major concerns of both sides, and boasting close cooperation in various fields. Amb. Jiang introduced Global Governance Initiatives (GGI) and a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East put forward by President Xi Jinping. Amb. Jiang emphasized China’s willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with Togo and Africa, act as a force for maintaining world peace and stability, jointly establish a more just and equitable global governance system, and build a new era of all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future together.

Mr. Komlavi Dedji highly praised the positive momentum in the development of Togo-China and Africa-China relations, and appreciated the enduring and strong friendship between the two countries. Togo has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle and is willing to work with the Chinese Mission to promote the in-depth development of bilateral and Africa-China relations, creating a prosperous and bright future together.