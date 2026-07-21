Chinese Embassy in Fiji Celebrates the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

On July 17, the Chinese Embassy in Fiji held a reception to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. More than 160 people attended, including high-ranking officers from Fijian government and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Chinese community in Fiji.

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Mr. Wang Yuan stated that the Chinese military has always been a force to safeguard national sovereignty and security, uphold international justice, and protect world peace. This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and China is willing to work with Fiji to promote more significant achievements in bilateral relations. China firmly opposes any attempts to manipulate the Taiwan question and will resolutely advance the cause of national reunification.

Senior Colonel Zhang Yu, Defence Attaché, stated that China has always pursued a defence policy that is defensive in nature, and the Chinese military has always forged ahead, cherished peace, and promoted international military cooperation, making it an important defence and security partner for Fiji.

Hon. Pio Tikoduadua, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, reiterated Fiji's firm commitment to the one-China principle, highly praised the contributions of the Chinese PLA, and expressed willingness to continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries.

The reception featured audio-visual presentations showcasing the Chinese PLA, creating a warm and enthusiastic atmosphere.