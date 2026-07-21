Remarks by Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan at the Reception Celebrating the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends,

Good evening!

It is a great pleasure to welcome the distinguished guests at the reception celebrating the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at the 66th Ohrid Summer Festival, featuring a concert by Ningbo Symphony Orchestra from China.

Allow me first to express my sincere appreciation to Ningbo Symphony Orchestra for coming all the way from China to the beautiful city of Ohrid. My heartfelt thanks also go to the Ohrid Summer Festival, its General Manager Mr. Gjorgji Cuckovski and his wonderful team for their professionalism, my good friend Mr. Oliver Arsovski, Director of the National Opera and Ballet, Ms. Diana Ilkoska, renowned Macedonian conductor for their timely and valuable support in making tonight’s performance possible.

As a UNESCO World Heritage site, recognized for its outstanding cultural and natural heritage, Ohrid is known as the "Pearl of the Balkans." The annual Ohrid Summer Festival has been held for more than six decades. In Chinese culture, six decades is called "Jiazi", symbolizing the completion of a full cycle of time and renewal. Indeed, the Festival is not only a proud artistic celebration for North Macedonia, but also a global platform for dialogue and exchange among civilizations.

China’s bond with Ohrid dates back to more than two decades ago, when Dalian and Ohrid became sister cities. In 2023, China and North Macedonia jointly issued a commemorative envelope marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Featuring Lake Ohrid and Erhai Lake in Yunnan, it bore witness to the profound friendship between our peoples and captured our shared expectations for a better future. In 2018, the Chinese bamboo flute orchestra performed here, bringing the distinctive charm of Chinese music and leaving fond memories of Chinese art. Tonight, we look forward to a wonderful blend of Chinese and Western musical traditions, and to writing more touching chapters in China-North Macedonia friendship.

Dear Friends,

Civilizations flourish only in peace and stability and through open, inclusive exchange. In two weeks, China will celebrate the upcoming 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. North Macedonia will also embrace its Day of the Army next month. Safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and security is the sacred duty of the armed forces; peace and stability are the common aspiration of all peoples. The more turbulent the international landscape becomes, the more we must keep our resolve, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, build the broadest possible consensus for lasting peace, and inject stronger impetus into human civilization.

China upholds the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and champions equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations. China will stay committed to peaceful development and firmly promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. We stand ready to work with all countries to deliver on the four major global initiatives and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Dear Friends,

As an ancient Chinese saying goes, "Nothing, not even mountains and seas, can separate people with common goals and ideals." Let today’s gathering be a new starting point. Let music and art be the bridge. Let us have more dialogue between civilizations. Let different civilizations inspire and illuminate one another, and let our peoples foster closer friendship, deeper mutual understanding and stronger affinity.

I wish tonight's concert a complete success. May the Ohrid Summer Festival begin an even more glorious next 66 years.

Thank you.