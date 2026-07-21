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Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union Ambassador Jiang Feng Meets with the Permanent Representative of Madagascar to the African Union

On July 16 , Amb. Jiang Feng, Head of the Mission of China to the African Union, met with H.E. Amb. Auguste Richard Paraina, Permanent Representative of Madagascar to the African Union.

Amb. Jiang stated that China and Madagascar enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and that practical cooperation across various fields has yielded fruitful results. He commended Madagascar for its firm adherence to the One-China Principle. Amid growing instability and uncertainty in the international landscape, China stands ready to work with African countries, including Madagascar, to firmly uphold international fairness and justice, peace and stability, and multilateralism.

Amb. Paraina said that China has always been a trustworthy friend and partner of Africa. He commended China for playing its role as a responsible major country and promoting a more just and equitable global governance system. Madagascar is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks such as the African Union, and to jointly safeguard the common interests of the Global South.

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Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union Ambassador Jiang Feng Meets with the Permanent Representative of Madagascar to the African Union

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