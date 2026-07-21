Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding Delivers Keynote Speech at Zimbabwe-China Investment Symposium

On 2 July 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding attended the inaugural Zimbabwe-China Investment Symposium and delivered a keynote speech.

The event gathered Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Minister of Lands and Rural Development, and a number of Provincial Ministers of State. Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Tourism, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Immigration Department and Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency also attended the event. More than 500 representatives of business associations and enterprises from both countries participated in the symposium.

Ambassador Zhou stated that China-Zimbabwe relations are underpinned by solid political mutual trust, fruitful economic and trade outcomes, strong industrial complementarity and people-oriented pragmatic cooperation. He emphasized that both sides should further strengthen collaboration to translate Zimbabwe’s development challenges in infrastructure upgrading, mineral value processing and policy improvement into new cooperation opportunities and growth drivers. Such efforts will deliver mutual benefits and common development, and further advance the building of an all-weather China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.

Participants from both sides held in-depth discussions on Zimbabwe’s business environment, China’s zero-tariff preferential policies, bilateral economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural and tourism exchanges. Zimbabwean participants spoke highly of the remarkable outcomes of bilateral cooperation, pledged to further optimize the local business climate, and expressed their willingness to attract more Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Zimbabwe.