After Making History on the National Mall, the Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel Comes to the Ohio State Fair

The Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel served as the centerpiece of the Great American State Fair "We're proud to continue that journey by bringing a piece of this historic celebration to the Ohio State Fair.” — Taylor Talley

COLUMBUS OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After becoming the centerpiece of America's 250th celebration in the nation's capital, the historic Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel is making its next stop at one of America's most iconic state fairs.Following its appearance at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the 110-foot Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel is heading to the Ohio State Fair, giving visitors the opportunity to experience a piece of one of the country's most memorable patriotic celebrations.For 16 days, the Ferris wheel stood against the backdrop of the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian museums, welcoming families from across the nation as they gathered to celebrate America's upcoming 250th birthday. More than just an attraction, the wheel became a symbol of unity, Americana, and the timeless tradition of bringing people together.Now, that same landmark attraction will continue its journey in Columbus."The Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel served as the centerpiece of the Great American State Fair, symbolizing America moving forward with every revolution of the wheel," said Taylor Talley, Chief Marketing Officer of Talley Amusements . "We're proud to continue that journey by bringing a piece of this historic celebration to the Ohio State Fair."Taylor Talley, who served as the official public spokesperson for the Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel throughout the national celebration in Washington, D.C., will be in Columbus representing Talley Amusements during the Ohio State Fair.Also making the trip to Columbus is the Freedom Truck, another recognizable feature of the Freedom 250 celebration that helped tell the story of America's semi quincentennial and engaged visitors throughout the event.As one of the nation's premier state fairs, the Ohio State Fair now becomes the next chapter in the Freedom 250 story, allowing guests to enjoy an attraction that played a role in one of the country's most significant commemorative celebrations.Owned and operated by Talley Amusements, America's Traveling Amusement Park, the Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel continues its nationwide journey after helping create history on the National Mall.The Ohio State Fair runs July 29 through August 9 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.About Talley AmusementsTalley Amusements is one of America's premier traveling amusement companies, providing world-class rides, attractions, and family entertainment at state fairs, festivals, and special events across the country. Known for its commitment to excellence, leadership in safety, and exceptional guest experiences, Talley Amusements continues to create lasting memories for millions of guests while carrying on the tradition of the American midway.

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