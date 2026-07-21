Bangalore Watch Company™ returns to the Oscars of Watchmaking

An Indian luxury watch brand enters the world's most prestigious watchmaking awards for the second consecutive year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangalore Watch Company™, an Indian luxury watch brand, has entered the 2026 edition of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) – widely regarded as the most prestigious award in the world of watchmaking.Following its debut at the GPHG in 2025, the brand returns this year with the Peninsula Carbon , introducing a world-first material innovation in mechanical watchmaking.A first in the world, the Peninsula Carbon uses carbon captured from our atmosphere as the dial material. The brand has developed a proprietary material called ReforgeCarbon™ using industrial waste and atmospheric pollutants and atmospheric pollutants.“This is a proud milestone for us,” said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company. “Last year, our participation at the GPHG was an important moment for Indian watchmaking. We were the first independent watch brand from India to be on the list. Returning for a second consecutive year is both encouraging and humbling. It reinforces our belief that contemporary stories from India, can find appreciation around the world, when paired with thoughtful design and world-class craftsmanship.”Inspired by India's rapidly growing cities, the Peninsula Carbon explores the relationship between human ambition, urban growth, and the traces they leave behind. Through ReforgeCarbon™, the watch offers a distinctly contemporary perspective on modern India.In addition to the innovative dial material, the watch carries a 200 Meter water-tight case, a Swiss automatic movement for high-accuracy, and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, making it fit for the same standards that would apply for luxury Swiss watchmaking.The watch also features a display inspired by the Air Quality Index (AQI), replacing the traditional minute track with a scale that serves as a subtle reminder of the relationship between urban growth and its consequences.“We have always believed that meaningful watchmaking begins with meaningful stories,” said Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company. “The Peninsula Carbon reflects a subject that is relevant not just to India, but to the world. By combining material innovation with a distinctly Indian perspective, we wanted to create a watch that remains true to our vision of bringing modern storytelling to high-quality watchmaking.”Established in Geneva, Switzerland, the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève is considered the watch industry's highest distinction. Each year, an international jury evaluates watches from some of the world's most respected brands, recognizing excellence in design, innovation, engineering, and craftsmanship.“India is becoming an increasingly important market for luxury watches,” added Joshi. “I believe India should not only be viewed as a consumer of luxury watches, but also as a place capable of producing brands that can be appreciated globally for our storytelling, design, and craftsmanship. This is perhaps the finest example of that thesis”.About Bangalore Watch Company™Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India’s first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel™ material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

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