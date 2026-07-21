Xtel Communications Acquires SimpliMeta, Enhancing Professional Services and Accelerating Its AI Portfolio

Xtel

Atlanta-based SimpliMeta brings custom AI solutions, engineering and a hands-on services team to Xtel's communications and cybersecurity business

Every organization we serve is trying to put AI to work without breaking what already runs.” — Chris Chirico, CCO

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtel Communications has acquired SimpliMeta , a Georgia-based technology services firm that handles custom engineering, professional services, national field work, and AI development and solutions. The deal enhances the hands-on delivery approach of Xtel's communications, connectivity, and cybersecurity services; so a customer has one trusted provider accountable, end to end. Financial terms were not disclosed.Xtel is a 32-year specialist in cloud voice, cybersecurity, and data networking for governments, schools, medical facilities, and businesses across the country. The customer base is deeply entrenched in Government, Education, and Medical, including more than half of New Jersey's school districts. Xtel has delivered white-glove onsite support for years. SimpliMeta adds engineering depth and scale, increasing Xtel’s ability to serve a growing customer base and continue to meet the evolving end-user requirements throughout communications, networking, cybersecurity and AI.SimpliMeta partners with service providers, MSPs, and trusted advisors. They provide field services nationally and professional services with a focus on IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Telecom and AI solutions. For Xtel's channel, it means a team that can take the complex part of a deal off a partner's hands, so they don't have to pass on it.Brian Flynn will continue to lead the combined company as CEO. Through the integration, the acquired business will operate as SimpliMeta, an Xtel company, and its existing customers and partners will keep the same support. Ryan Harrelson, SimpliMeta's founder and CEO, will join Xtel as a senior leader inside the Commercial organization, leading the company’s push to bring AI and complex solutions to trusted advisors and enterprise customers.“For years Xtel has delivered everything over the network we own and manage. Most providers don’t do the custom design and delivery work, and that leaves a gap in the more complex jobs,” said Brian Flynn, CEO of Xtel. "SimpliMeta brings a mature professional and national field services team that has spent years supporting trusted advisors and their customers. It fits what we already do, and it lets us take on the more complex service work the market is asking for.”The pieces SimpliMeta adds are practical ones. Engineers who build to a customer's actual requirements instead of a fixed catalog. Field crews for onsite rollouts, multi-site deployments, upgrades, and the troubleshooting that comes with them. A professional services team for the upfront work: discovery, scoping, and implementation planning. And a compliance advisory group that runs security awareness training, testing, and the documentation regulated customers must produce.It also brings BOSS, a set of AI workflow modules already running for SimpliMeta customers. Xtel is taking it in two directions at once: keep building custom AI for the complex jobs and turn the common needs into packaged AI services a small business can buy, use, and grow into, enterprise solutions to the SMB and mid-market.“We built SimpliMeta to handle the messy part, the stretch between a plan on paper and something that actually runs,” said Ryan Harrelson, founder and CEO of SimpliMeta. “A lot of what we do is custom, built by hand, one customer at a time, including the AI work in BOSS. Xtel gives us the reach to keep doing the hard builds and turn the rest into services a lot more businesses can put to work.”For schools, medical practices, local governments, and businesses the result is a single partner that can assess, deploy, secure, and support the environment instead of splitting it across vendors. Xtel brings the same approach to other regulated and compliance-driven organizations nationwide, where uptime and compliance are not optional. They are required.“Every organization we serve is trying to put AI to work without breaking what already runs,” said Chris Chirico, Chief Commercial Officer of Xtel. “SimpliMeta lets us meet that head-on, custom AI for the complex problems, and packaged AI services built for each industry. This is a real gap in the market and closing it accelerates our growth.”________________________________________About XtelFounded in 1994 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Xtel Communications is a facilities-based competitive local exchange carrier and managed cybersecurity and services provider. It owns and operates its own network, with data centers in Philadelphia, Newark, Baltimore, and Plano, and serves Government, Education, and Medical organizations, including more than half of New Jersey's school districts. It extends the same fully managed approach to other regulated and compliance-driven organizations nationwide. Xtel holds public sector contract vehicles including ESCNJ and PEPPM. Its FlexPoint Microsoft Teams voice offering won a 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Award, and its AI-Powered Cyber Defense Suite won a 2026 AI in Cybersecurity Innovation Award from TMC. Learn more at xtel.net About SimpliMetaSimpliMeta is a Georgia-based technology services firm specializing in custom engineering, AI solutions, field services, professional services, and compliance support. It works with service providers, MSPs, and trusted advisors, taking on the complex, non-standard parts of a deal so partners can close it.

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