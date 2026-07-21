Celemics, Establishes Foothold in U.S. Medicare Insurance Market Through Cancer Genomic Testing Collaboration with MCPTX

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▶ Potential Pilot Program for Selected Members Marks Shift Beyond Technology Supply Toward a Payer-Centered U.S. Commercialization Strategy

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celemics, a specialist in next-generation sequencing technologies, is advancing its entry into the U.S. market for reimbursable cancer genomic testing.Celemics announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with MedCare Partners Health Plan of Texas, LLC (“MCPTX”), a Texas-based health insurance company, to evaluate and potentially implement cancer genomic tests based on NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing).Upon successful completion of the validation process for Celemics’ test panels, the parties plan to jointly explore the evaluation of clinical utility and potential insurance coverage, expanded access to genomic testing for selected MCPTX members, earlier identification of hereditary and somatic cancer risks, improved diagnostic accuracy and care coordination, and the use of panel-based testing in prior authorization and utilization management.The collaboration will initially cover hereditary cancer, somatic cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer panels, as well as additional cancer-related genomic tests that may be mutually agreed upon by the parties.The agreement carries significant strategic importance because it represents a starting point for Celemics’ U.S. strategy to evolve beyond the supply of research-use products and testing panels toward a large-scale clinical business model based on actual patient care and insurance reimbursement.If the validation and pilot program are successfully completed, Celemics is expected to secure the clinical evidence and commercialization model required by U.S. payers. This could enable the company to expand rapidly across Medicare, other Medicare Advantage plans, commercial insurers, hospital networks, and clinical laboratories.Entry into the insurance reimbursement system could also allow Celemics to generate recurring and scalable testing demand through insured member populations and healthcare provider networks, in contrast to the traditional model of selling products to individual research institutions.Once successful clinical implementation and RWE (Real-World Evidence) are established with one health plan, the resulting model could potentially be replicated across other insurers and geographic regions, significantly increasing both the pace and scale of revenue growth.Celemics has proprietary capabilities in the design and manufacture of NGS-based target enrichment panels, as well as the development of customized panels for a wide range of cancer types. If these technological capabilities are successfully integrated into U.S. reimbursement systems and healthcare provider networks, the company could expand beyond the supply of individual panels into testing services, reagents, analytical solutions, and additional cancer-specific panels.Accordingly, the MOU represents more than a conventional overseas partnership. Successful entry into the U.S. insurance market could provide Celemics with a stable base of recurring revenue in the world’s largest precision medicine market and become a powerful growth driver capable of fundamentally transforming the company’s current revenue structure.Industry observers believe that, given Celemics’ technological capabilities and product scalability, the collaboration could lead to substantial growth in U.S. revenue if it progresses to insurance coverage and definitive commercial agreements. It could also become a major turning point in Celemics’ evolution into a global clinical genomic testing company.

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