Governor Newsom signs executive order strengthening statewide sex trafficking prevention and response

What you need to know: Today, Governor Newsom signed an executive order establishing a coordinated, statewide effort to develop an anti-sex trafficking roadmap that prioritizes survivors and prevention tactics. The executive order builds on work led by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to prevent trafficking and build services for survivors.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order for the development of a coordinated statewide roadmap to strengthen sex trafficking prevention and expand support for survivors. The executive order builds on years of investment in public safety and survivor support by the Governor.

“California is committed to public safety — preventing human trafficking, holding perpetrators accountable, and standing with survivors. This executive order strengthens statewide efforts to identify exploitation earlier and connect survivors to the support they need.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

“When we prioritize women’s safety and wellbeing, our children are better off, our communities are stronger, and our economy thrives. Today, we’re reinforcing that commitment by putting survivors first, creating a roadmap for stronger prevention, and building a more coordinated, trauma-informed response to sex trafficking. Healing happens in communities, which is why we’re strengthening partnerships with organizations like City of Refuge to ensure survivors can access the support, dignity, and path to healing they deserve.”

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom at the roundtable hearing from survivors.

The need for a coordinated effort statewide is urgent as human trafficking affects communities across every region in California. This executive order comes after months of survivor- and stakeholder-informed convenings led by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, which identified concrete opportunities to better prevent trafficking, improve services for survivors, and strengthen coordination across California’s prevention and response systems.

Statewide coordination to combat trafficking

The executive order emphasizes strengthening coordination among state agencies, local governments, tribal partners, community-based organizations, survivor-informed organizations, and other partners.

The order focuses on improving collaboration, strengthening referral pathways, and identifying practical administrative actions that can improve prevention and survivor outcomes within existing authority.

Signed during a roundtable with survivors, state leaders, and community members at Sacramento-based City of Refuge, the executive order directs state leaders to:

Develop a statewide roadmap focused on prevention and response efforts that will serve as a long-term blueprint for state agencies, policymakers, and partners working to combat sex trafficking.

Strengthen prevention strategies by including trauma-informed and evidence-based practices in existing behavioral health, child welfare, homelessness, and other statewide support services.

Identify opportunities to expand safe and stable housing, prevention supports, and survivor recovery services across California.

Expand prevention and early identification efforts for youth at greatest risk of exploitation — including foster youth, LGBTQ+ youth, immigrant youth, runaway and homeless youth, Native youth, and justice-involved youth — through stronger partnerships, training, and coordinated support.

Improve access to survivor-centered resources and raise awareness about existing services.

Governor Newsom signing the executive order.

Building community for survivors

After the roundtable, First Partner Siebel Newsom joined survivors and community members at City of Refuge as part of her California Love, California Strong initiative. A longtime advocate for the health, wealth, and safety of girls and women, Siebel Newsom recognizes the importance of connecting with community to build trust and a sense of belonging.

“Belonging is a powerful part of healing. Every day, we see how connection, trust, and community help survivors rediscover hope and begin to rebuild their lives. City of Refuge is honored to partner with the state in creating a more coordinated, survivor-centered response to sex trafficking,” said City of Refuge Co-Founder Rachelle Ditmore.

Launched earlier this year, California Love, California Strong brings together Californians to build community and resilience amidst the fight against loneliness and isolation.

California’s commitment to prevention, safety, and support

Today’s executive order builds on California’s ongoing investments in public safety and actions to combat trafficking and support survivors. Since 2019, California has invested $2.1 billion to fight crime, support local law enforcement, and improve public safety statewide. California continues to make meaningful progress in improving public safety, with every major statewide crime rate declining in 2025. To expand on these efforts, since 2019, California has committed more than $546.8 million for victim services, including over $100 million for Human Trafficking Victim Assistance.

Governor Newsom’s 2026-27 state budget, in partnership with the Legislature, includes $10 million for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to administer a competitive Vertical Prosecution Grant Program aimed at preventing human trafficking. Vertical prosecution, where a single prosecutor handles the case from beginning to end, is often favored for cases involving particularly sensitive crimes, like human trafficking, because that prosecutor can become more knowledgeable about the details of the case, develop a comprehensive legal strategy for the matter, and establish rapport with survivors. The 2026-27 state budget also includes a $10 million increase for Cal OES to expand its Victims of Human Trafficking Grant Program, bringing the program to a total of $20 million to provide services for survivors of human trafficking.

California’s 2025-26 state budget also provided $10 million for Family Justice Centers statewide — providing legal resources for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and other forms of violence. Additionally, the 2025-26 state budget included $5 million in ongoing funding to the California Highway Patrol for their computer crimes investigation unit to combat human trafficking and child sexual exploitation crimes. Meanwhile, the budget also invested $7 million in ongoing funding to Cal OES to investigate internet crimes against children, including human trafficking.

In August 2025, Governor Newsom signed AB 379 into law, which cracks down on adults who solicit 16- to 17-year-olds, making it a felony. In September 2024, the Governor signed four bills that help victims of human trafficking and domestic violence get help in emergency rooms, increase penalties for soliciting minors, train law enforcement personnel to interact with survivors of human trafficking, and create new tools to address labor trafficking. And in September 2023, Governor Newsom signed legislation to increase penalties for human trafficking of minors in California.