Ciela Senior Living in Pacific Palisades Recognized in U.S. News 2026 Best Senior Living Ratings

Ciela Senior Living in Pacific Palisades has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report with 2026 Best awards for Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living.

Resort-style senior living community on LA's Westside earns national recognition for its holistic, wellness-focused approach to senior care.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ciela Senior Living, a modern, resort-style senior living community in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains just minutes from the beach, has been recognized in the 2026 U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings, a designation earned through direct feedback from residents and their families on the quality of care, day-to-day life, and the people who deliver it. For Ciela, the rating affirms its standing as a top choice for independent living, assisted living and memory care in Pacific Palisades on Los Angeles' Westside.This year's ratings drew on more than 540,000 survey responses from residents and family members at over 3,200 communities across the country. Ciela's "Best Senior Living" designation reflects consistently high scores on quality of care, how engaged residents feel in daily life, and overall trust in the community's team.In addition to the U.S. News honor, Ciela has received a Senior Housing News Architecture Award for its distinctive design and has been named a Best Place to Work in senior living, a rare pairing that reflects how the community treats residents and staff alike. The campus was built around a simple idea: that the right environment and programming can help older adults stay active, connected and inspired at any age."From the beginning, our vision for Ciela was to build a wellness-first, resort-style community that helps older adults live with more joy, purpose and freedom, not less," said a spokesperson for Ciela Senior Living. "Being recognized by U.S. News, honored for our architecture, and named a best place to work tells us we're delivering on that promise for residents, families and our team."Located at 17310 Vereda de la Montura in Pacific Palisades, Ciela features residences with floor-to-ceiling windows, abundant natural light, and sweeping views of the mountains, with generous outdoor spaces woven throughout the property and gourmet California cuisine. The setting suits seniors who want support without giving up independence. The community's boutique scale and family ownership mean leadership is onsite daily, engaging with residents and closely overseeing the quality of care and service.Ciela's holistic wellness program is delivered through amenities such as dedicated walking paths and gardens, a rooftop terrace with sweeping views, and access to the Verso Vitality Center, where residents receive one-on-one health assessments and a plan built around their goals. A full calendar of outings and on-site events, from wine tastings and shopping excursions to cinema nights and educational classes, helps residents stay socially connected and intellectually engaged.For families throughout Pacific Palisades and the greater Westside of Los Angeles looking for senior living near Malibu, Santa Monica, Brentwood and Westwood, Ciela offers independent living, assisted living and memory care within one resort-style community so residents can transition between levels of support as needs change without leaving the community they love.Private, personalized tours are available daily, with staff on hand to answer questions about care options, pricing and availability. Prospective residents and families can call (310) 310-8218 or visit LiveCiela.com to learn more and schedule a visit.About Ciela Senior LivingCiela is a modern, luxury senior living community in Pacific Palisades, California, offering independent living, assisted living and memory care in a boutique, resort-style setting. Set in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains beside Topanga State Park, the community pairs high-end amenities and sunlit, view-filled residences with attentive care and 24/7 support.Residents enjoy gourmet California cuisine, curated activities and a wellness program developed with leading Los Angeles health professionals, anchored by the Verso Vitality Center. Family owned and operated, Ciela is committed to redefining aging by supporting residents' physical, mental and emotional health at every stage of life.

Ciela, A Community Redefining Aging

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.