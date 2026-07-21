Raw Thoughts Launches EPHEMERA, Bringing Curated Asian Fashion to the U.S.

New York–based Asian fashion retail platform EPHEMERA. (Photo: EPHEMERA)

Debuting with a New York pop-up in Fall 2026, the retail platform removes logistical barriers to bring leading brands from Asia to the North American market.

In an era where authenticity, context, and a distinct point of view are scarce, it matters to introduce a brand without diluting what makes it singular” — Zia Oh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raw Thoughts, headquartered in New York, today announced the launch of EPHEMERA, a New York–based Asian fashion retail platform that introduces contemporary designer brands from Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and beyond to North American consumers. EPHEMERA officially enters the U.S. market through a curation-driven online marketplace and its first pop-up store, opening in New York in fall 2026.EPHEMERA was created to close the gap between two groups: North American consumers who discover Asian brands through content but struggle to actually buy them, and Asian brands for whom entering the U.S. market alone carries a heavy operational burden. Alongside its always-on curated online store, EPHEMERA will open its first New York pop-up in fall 2026 to introduce these brands to shoppers in person.EPHEMERA is more than a marketplace. It is a curation-led fashion platform that hand-selects brands and directly manages the entire process required to enter the U.S. market — from customs clearance and inventory management to fulfillment and returns. EPHEMERA also produces its local content in New York, including cinematic short films and lookbook campaigns shot with local models. Rather than a uniform product grid, the online store is built around editorial curation.This demand is borne out by market research. According to a 2025 report from Insight Korea and Tin News, fashion is the category on which American consumers of Korean content spend the most, and the biggest barrier to purchase is a lack of access. About one-third of interested consumers reported being unable to find a trustworthy way to buy."The demand is clear, but the infrastructure to support it doesn't exist," said Chris Oh, co-founder of EPHEMERA. "New York consumers discover these brands through content, but hit a wall when they try to buy. Seoul brands, meanwhile, face an operational burden that's simply too great to enter the U.S. on their own. We built EPHEMERA to bridge that gap.""In New York, curation itself is a brand," said co-founder Zia Oh. "In an era where authenticity, context, and a distinct point of view are scarce, it matters to introduce a brand without diluting what makes it singular. We understand the journey from discovery to purchase, and we bring each brand to life through digital experiences, cinematic content, and our New York pop-ups."Chris Oh leads technology, operations, and legal at EPHEMERA. A software engineer by background, he built the digital platform for Saks Fifth Avenue at Gilt and Hudson's Bay Company, and has worked at Amazon, Google, and Meta — most recently on Facebook Marketplace at Meta. Zia Oh leads product and brand at EPHEMERA. She studied Interaction Design at ArtCenter College of Design and worked across Google Home and Google Search, designing UX for AI-powered experiences. While in college, she also co-founded the fragrance brand APTED.The name "EPHEMERA" refers to collectible printed matter — tickets, posters, flyers — that captures the cultural moment of a specific era and grows more valuable over time.Following its fall 2026 New York debut, EPHEMERA plans to hold recurring pop-ups and expand its online store. It will then open its first permanent New York store and extend gradually from North America into Europe.About Raw ThoughtsRaw Thoughts builds brands and platforms at the intersection of culture, commerce, and technology, connecting Korea and the United States. EPHEMERA is its New York–based fashion platform, introducing contemporary Asian designer brands to North American consumers. It curates brands from major Asian cities including Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai, presenting them through an online store and New York pop-ups, and manages the full scope of U.S. retail operations — from customs clearance to inventory management, fulfillment, and returns. More information is available at ephemeranyc.com.

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