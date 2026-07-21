Petcover Australia Launches New Business Insurance Program for Veterinary Practices

Switch and Save ~35% with Petcover Vet Business Insurance

Purpose-built insurance for veterinary businesses, delivering tailored protection and potential premium savings of ~35%.

We encourage every vet practice to compare quotes. Many have been pleasantly surprised by the savings achieved with Petcover Vet Business Insurance, while maintaining the cover they need.” — Grant Pugh, General Manager, Petcover Australia

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petcover Business Insurance today announced the launch of its new Veterinary Practice Insurance Program , a specialist insurance offering developed exclusively for veterinary clinics and animal healthcare professionals across Australia.Designed specifically for the veterinary sector, the new program provides tailored protection for the unique risks faced by modern veterinary practices, while helping eligible businesses reduce their insurance costs. Veterinary practices that obtained quotes from Petcover identified average premium savings of approximately 35% compared with their existing insurance arrangements. Individual premiums and savings will vary based on each practice's circumstances and underwriting assessment.As veterinary practices continue to navigate rising operating costs, increasing regulatory requirements and ongoing pressure on profitability, the new program has been developed to provide insurance solutions that better reflect the realities of running a veterinary business.Cover is available across a broad range of business risks, including:- Professional Liability- Business Property & Contents- Specialist Equipment- Business Interruption- Workers’ Compensation- Cyber Liability- Management Liability- Public & Products Liability- Theft, Money and other practice-related risksAs a specialist insurance brokerage focused exclusively on the animal industry, Petcover Business Insurance provides veterinary practices with access to specialist insurance markets and underwriting facilities that may not be available through many generalist brokers.Grant Pugh, General Manager of Petcover Business Insurance, said the launch gives veterinary practices greater choice in a market where specialised solutions have historically been limited.''We always encourage practice owners to review their insurance arrangements regularly and compare what's available in the market. That's what excites us about this new program - it has been developed specifically for veterinary businesses while delivering significant premium savings.We encourage every veterinary practice owner to obtain a comparison quote. Many practices have been pleasantly surprised by the significant savings we've been able to achieve while still maintaining the level of protection their business requires. We believe many more practices across Australia could experience similar outcomes."The launch reinforces Petcover Business Insurance's ongoing commitment to supporting Australia's animal industry with insurance solutions tailored to the needs of veterinary practices, pet businesses and animal professionals. By focusing exclusively on the sector, the brokerage is uniquely positioned to help veterinary businesses review their insurance arrangements and secure cover that reflects the complexities of modern practice ownership.About Petcover Business InsurancePetcover Business Insurance is a specialist insurance brokerage dedicated to businesses operating within the animal industry. With extensive experience in animal-related risks and access to specialist insurance markets, Petcover Business Insurance provides tailored insurance solutions for veterinary practices, pet businesses, animal professionals and pet-related industries throughout Australia.

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