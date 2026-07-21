GSL Energy and Deye Deploy 2.49MWh BESS Solution for Yemen Water Plant

2.49MWh Industrial BESS Project Successfully Commissioned in Yemen with GSL Energy High Voltage Battery Technology A Yemen water plant upgrades its energy infrastructure with GSL Energy’s 2.49MWh high voltage BESS and Deye inverter solution, delivering reliable solar microgrid power for industrial applications.

The project integrates 80 Deye inverters with 12 GSL Energy high voltage LiFePO₄ battery systems to deliver a 480kVA/2.49MWh solar microgrid solution for industrial water operations.” — GSL Energy

深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL Energy, a professional lithium battery energy storage system manufacturer, has successfully delivered a large-scale solar energy storage solution for a water treatment plant in Yemen, integrating advanced high voltage battery technology with Deye inverter systems.The project combines 12 units of GSL Energy 208kWh high voltage LiFePO₄ battery systems with 80 Deye inverters operating in parallel, creating a 480kVA / 2.49MWh commercial and industrial battery energy storage system (C&I BESS).Designed for continuous industrial operation, the system provides reliable energy support for water pumps, treatment equipment, and automated control systems, helping improve energy resilience and renewable energy utilization.Supporting Reliable Power for Critical InfrastructureWater treatment facilities require stable and uninterrupted electricity to maintain essential operations. In regions where grid stability remains challenging, traditional energy solutions may face limitations including high operating costs and unreliable power availability.To address these challenges, the project introduced a solar-plus-storage microgrid architecture combining photovoltaic generation, intelligent inverter control, and high voltage battery storage.The integrated system enables the water plant to better manage energy supply, reduce dependence on conventional power sources, and improve operational reliability.Advanced High Voltage Battery Technology for Industrial ApplicationsThe GSL Energy solution utilizes modular high voltage LiFePO₄ battery architecture, designed specifically for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.Each 208kWh battery cabinet integrates multiple battery modules with a dedicated High Voltage Box for:Battery cluster management;Safety protection;Real-time monitoring;Communication with inverter systems.The modular design allows easier transportation, installation, and future system expansion, making it suitable for large-scale renewable energy projects.Building a Scalable Solar Energy Storage MicrogridThrough the integration of:Solar PV + Deye Inverter + GSL Energy High Voltage Battery Energy Storage Systemthe project creates a complete renewable energy management platform.The solution can be applied across various sectors, including:Water treatment facilities;Industrial manufacturing;Commercial buildings;Agricultural irrigation;Remote microgrid applications.GSL Energy Expands Global Industrial Energy Storage Deployment“Reliable energy storage is becoming increasingly important for industrial facilities worldwide,” said [Company Representative], [Position] at GSL Energy.“By combining advanced LiFePO₄ battery technology with flexible system integration capabilities, GSL Energy continues to support global partners in developing safer and more efficient renewable energy solutions.”With extensive experience in residential ESS , commercial and industrial BESS , and large-scale energy storage projects, GSL Energy continues to provide customized battery solutions for customers across global markets.The successful deployment of this Yemen water plant project demonstrates the growing role of battery energy storage systems in supporting critical infrastructure and accelerating the transition toward sustainable energy.

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